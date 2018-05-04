Yingli Received the World's First UL Certification to Bifacial Module

Specifically, PANDA BIFACIAL module integrates technology from Yingli's state of the art PANDA n-type monocrystalline solar cells, which can generate power not only from the front side, but also from the rear side by leveraging reflected light in the environment. Therefore, the power yields of the PANDA BIFACIAL module can be increased by up to 30% compare to the situation when it only generates from the front side. The PANDA BIFACIAL module possesses strong durability and resistance to PID (Potential Induced Degradation) and is able to perform well under various harsh environments such as exposure to high temperature and humidity, salt mist and sand. With a maximum system voltage of 1500 Volts (V), PANDA BIFACIAL module can improve system performance and help to reduce the balance-of-system costs by up to 2.5%.

Yingli has been actively promoting the establishment of testing standards of bifacial modules. In 2016, Yingli, cooperated with China General Certification (CGC) canter, prepared jointly the standard of PV Industry Association "Electrical Performance Testing Method for Bifacial Module". At the end of 2016, Yingli received the bifacial module certification from CGC, and became the first and currently the only company which get this certification.

"We are glad to be the first company in solar industry to consecutively receive the bifacial module certifications from CGC and UL, which is a significant step forward for us and a proven of our technical strength on the N-type bifacial generating technology," Mr. Vincent Yu, Vice president of Yingli. "The establishment of uniform standards for bifacial products will both benefit the producers and consumers and Yingli is committed to continued technology innovation to reduce the cost of solar power generation and contribute to the grid parity."

