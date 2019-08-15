Yingli Supplies 110MW of Solar Panels to Solaria for 3 Projects in Spain

BAODING, China, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTC Pink: YGEHY) ("Yingli" or "Yingli Solar"), one of the world's leading solar panel manufacturers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Yingli Green Energy Europe, S.L. ("Yingli Europe") has supplied 110 MW of polycrystalline solar panels to Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S.A. ("Solaria").

The panels will be installed in 3 projects with capacity of 50MW, 30MW and 30MW separately. As parts of the developments awarded to Solaria within the last large-scale auction held in Spain in July 2017, these projects are currently under construction in Castilla y León. Solaria has once again relied on one of the brands with the broadest experience and references in the Spanish territory.

"In Solaria we have a very ambitious plan to reach more than 3 GW of installed power in Spain by 2023. These projects are part of the first steps of this plan and in them we wanted to have a reference company in the sector such as Yingli," said Dario López, CEO of Solaria.

"After several years of reduced growth, we are pleased to see the resurgence of PV sector in Spain. Yingli is confident that solar energy is unstoppable and wants to be part of these emblematic projects. To work with Solaria to improve the Spanish energy mix and contribute to bring clean energy for all is very motivating," said Mr. Luis Contreras, the Managing Director of Yingli Europe. "With the European headquarters that consist of laboratory, training center and warehouse, Yingli can offer outstanding services that a manufacturer can offer in Europe."

About Yingli Green Energy

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, known as "Yingli Solar," is one of the world's leading solar module manufacturers. Yingli Green Energy's manufacturing covers the photovoltaic value chain from ingot casting and wafering through solar cell production and solar PV module assembly. Yingli Green Energy is headquartered in Baoding, China and has distributed more than 22 GW solar panels to customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.yinglisolar.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Weibo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yingli Green Energy's control, which may cause Yingli Green Energy's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yingli Green Energy's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Yingli Green Energy does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

