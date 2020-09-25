Yingli won a total of 1.25GW of bids and started supplying

In Huaneng Group's "2020 PV Module Framework Agreement Procurement Lot 3 Announcement", Yingli Solar won a total of 1.25GW of bids, and will supply the modules in batches. The modules will be delivered to Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shanxi, Xinjiang, Gansu, Heilong jiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Fujian, Henan, Guangdong, Tibet, Beijing, Tianjin, Hainan, Chongqing and Yunnan. And Yingli is the first of the winning companies to start supplying solar modules.