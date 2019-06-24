Yippy, Inc. (YIPI) Announces Sponsorship of ATARC Cloud and Infrastructure Summit in Washington DC

MIAMI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yippy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YIPI) ("Yippy" or the "Company"), an enterprise data intelligence company known for its leading EASE 360 enterprise search and insight engine, announced today that it will host the ATARC breakfast summit and a booth at the largest government FedRAMP cloud and infrastructure conference of the year, to be held on June 25, 2019, at the Marriott Metro Center, Washington, DC.

The ATARC Cloud Technology Showcase is a valuable market research tool for IT practitioners within the U.S. Federal Government. This immersive technological learning experience features demonstrations of innovative products and solutions from the private sector that will provide governmental agencies with greater mission efficiency. https://atarc.org/event/cloud-infrastructure-summit/

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Richard Granville, will be speaking at the breakfast via introduction by the President and Founder of ATARC, Mr. Tom Suder. Also in attendance representing the Company will be Mr. David Weild IV, a former Vice Chairman of NASDAQ and Chairman and CEO of Weild and Co., and Mr. Steven I. Cooper, a former CIO of the Department of Commerce, FAA and the Department of Homeland Security. Mr. Weild serves as a Director on Yippy's board and Mr. Cooper is a board advisor.

"We are very pleased to showcase our advanced search and insight engine capabilities with MIS Sciences, a FedRAMP listed, PaaS, IaaS, JAB A-TO technology company based in California," stated Rich Granville, CEO, Yippy, Inc. He continued, "The combination of FedRAMP cloud services with IaaS operators for enterprise search, analytics and insight engines provides government agencies secure unified search of all their data silos and applications within a single user interface with 'Gold Standard' JAB certified security. In addition, offering 'early binding' SSO capable of combining CAC, AD, LDAP, Kerberos and other security protocols making Yippy's platform the 'search one and done' for the Federal Government providing measurable productivity within most advanced search and insight engine in the world."

The Company will be demonstrating the search and insight capabilities via live demos at the premium booth in the exhibitor hall. Stop by and see what Yippy can do for your agency.

About Yippy, Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, FL, with terrestrial network operations in Atlanta, GA, North Las Vegas, NV, Barcelona, Spain and Singapore, Yippy, Inc. ( www.yippyinc.com ), a data intelligence company that specializes in the development of enterprise search-based applications, data normalization, BI, CI, HUMINT, and OSINT through enterprise application service environments (EASE). Yippy also delivers satellite compression/optimization and data communication services worldwide via partnership with Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT). Yippy's proprietary software stacks are deployed to provide secure, redundant and maintained data and communication systems. Yippy also operates a recognized leading web search engine (www.yippy.com) as well as other media related websites. Investors can find current financial disclosure for the Company at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/YIPI/filings

SOURCE Yippy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yippyinc.com

