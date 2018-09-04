Yippy, Inc. (YIPI) Appoints Former NASDAQ General Counsel, Mr. Robert E. Aber, as Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations and Authorized House Counsel

MIAMI, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yippy, Inc. (OTCMKTS: YIPI) ("Yippy" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Robert E. Aber as Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations and authorized house counsel.

Mr. Aber spent approximately thirty years with the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") and the National Association of Securities Dealers, serving in various roles including Executive Director, Senior Vice President, and as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the NASDAQ. Mr. Aber also served as the Vice President of Corporate Operations to Kestrel Enterprises Inc. an intelligence software division of Boeing. Mr. Aber is also a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

"Yippy has begun to bridge the gap into very large enterprises and governments. The level of complexity in these deals and time to monetization is a long process. My goals are to bring value to the organization through applying structured legal approaches for global enterprises and government clients," stated Robert "Bob" Aber. Mr. Aber continued, "Yippy has exceptional technology advantages that provide measurable productivity proven in production in many diverse vertical markets. The future is bright for Yippy."

Richard Granville, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "At NASDAQ, Bob's great diligence assisted many technology companies reach their ultimate goals. Yippy has sights on the NASDAQ marketplace and with our current pipeline it could be a reality in the near term." Granville continued, "During the past year we received interest from larger domestic and foreign enterprises for partnership, sale and/or merger opportunities. Bob has been a tremendous asset to the Board as we navigate through many potential opportunities."

About Yippy, Inc.

Founded in 2009, and based in Miami FL, Yippy, Inc. (http://www.yippyinc.com) is a technology company that specializes in the development of search-based applications, data unification, and aggregation through enterprise application service environments (EASE).

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Additional information on risks and other factors can be found in the filings of Yippy, Inc. on OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/YIPI/filings).

SOURCE Yippy, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.yippyinc.com

