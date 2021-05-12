YIPS Announced as Winners in the Nationwide High Times Magazine Awards

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the High Times Hemp Cup: People's Choice Awards 2021 went live in a COVID-safe online show. This Cannabis Cup featured a competition between hemp farmers, CBD companies, Vape shops and more. A wide range of categories, including flower, tinctures, vape pens, pre-rolls and capsules, were ready to face off to prove they are the best.

YIPS, the world's first Total Spectrum CBD, proved that the Game-Changer is Here. Winning the only two categories they applied to, YIPS took home the first place prize. After the judges sampled hundreds of products, YIPS Original won 1st Place in CBD Capsules and YIPS Night won 1st Place in CBD Tinctures.

"Really proud of our team and the hard work we have put in over the past year," says John Paul Merritt, co-founder and CEO of YIPS. "We have yet to see a COA that comes close to our YIPS products and these awards really validate the true difference between Total Spectrum and Full Spectrum."

Director of Sales JJ Petracco added, "This is a really, really big deal. I mean, we were going toe-to-toe with not only some of the best Full Spectrum CBD products on the market, but also hemp-derived Delta 8 THC products. Winning first place in the two categories we competed in validates everything we've been doing on our end over the past year. Our goal was simple: provide a CBD product that accesses the widest array of beneficial compounds found in the hemp plant while maintaining complete product transparency. We did just that. Knowing 400 judges who experienced YIPS CBD ultimately chose YIPS for the win means the absolute world to me. The YIPS Team is absolutely ecstatic."

