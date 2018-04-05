YipTV Announces New Board Member

López is a senior telecommunications executive with over 35 years of experience in the cable television industry. He spent most of his career with Comcast in various roles including strategic operations, advertising sales and Hispanic diversity efforts. López also led the operations in the South Florida region for Comcast. In addition to his Board duties, López will also become Chief Strategy Officer for the company and will take a significant role in guiding YipTV's future growth and evolution.

"We are very excited to welcome Filemón to our Board and to be part of the day-to-day strategic planning process for the company. We are highly confident that we will see monumental benefits from his involvement, talent and experience," said Michael Tribolet, CEO, YipTV, Inc. "In every phase of his career, Filemón has demonstrated quantifiable results and has played a key role in building strong and lasting foundations that foster growth and profitability. We look forward to working with Filemón and know he'll provide exceptional industry insight, guidance and leadership on the Board as the company executes its strategy."

About YipTV, Inc.

Founded in 2012, YipTV is an Over the Top ("OTT") Television services provider, which through its proprietary technology, provides a reasonably priced alternative to streaming live international television via Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G and LTE connections. YipTV currently offers live TV, Video on Demand (VOD) and radio music channels in English and Spanish on more than 60 international channels, including sports, movies, news and entertainment. Subscribers can watch YipTV on their televisions, tablets, computers, smartphones and other Internet-enabled devices in the U.S. YipTV, Inc., is a privately held company with offices in West Palm Beach, Fla., and New Brunswick, N.J. For more information, please visit https://www.yiptv.com/

