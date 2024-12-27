DETROIT, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YIQI AMERICA INC., a subsidiary of Tianjin Yiqi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., specializing in the installation and supply of automotive assembly and welding equipment, has officially announced the opening of its new office located at 120 North Washington Square, Ste 300, Lansing, MI 48933. This strategic move aims to strengthen collaboration with the local automotive industry and talent pool.

YIQI AMERICA INC. Announces New Office in Lansing, Michigan to Expand U.S. Operations

Lansing is renowned for its historical importance in the development of the American automotive industry. By situating the new office here, YIQI AMERICA INC. enhances its engagement with major North American automotive companies and suppliers, while also fostering collaboration with the region's skilled automotive workforce. The primary objectives for the new Lansing office include improving operational efficiency and enhancing support for U.S. customers. Additionally, YIQI AMERICA INC. seeks to explore further opportunities for collaboration in the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Lansing," stated Qinlong Pan, CEO of YIQI AMERICA. "This new office marks a strategic step for us, leveraging Lansing's strong automotive ties and abundant talent. By providing top-notch tech support and skilled manpower for automotive production equipment, we aim to reinforce our industry commitment and contribute to the region's economic growth."

The automotive industry is undergoing substantial growth, fueled by technological advancements and a rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs). This surge in consumer interest, along with significant investments from automakers, indicates a future increase in facility construction and opportunities for the installation of materials handling equipment. YIQI AMERICA INC. is well-positioned to leverage these trends by offering innovative solutions and expertise in automotive assembly and welding equipment. Looking forward, YIQI AMERICA INC. plans to accelerate its collaboration initiatives with local automotive enterprises. The company is also set to launch recruitment and training programs aimed at local talent, ensuring a robust workforce to support its operations.

About Tianjin Yiqi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Founded on May 13, 2018, Tianjin Yiqi Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and sales of automotive machinery, equipment installation and commissioning, metal structure production, and intelligent control system integration. The company also offers industrial engineering design, engineering management, mechanical installation, labor, and IT consulting services, along with sales of intelligent material handling, machinery, and electrical equipment. With a team comprising 10 management staff, 20 technicians, 4 safety managers, 60 specialized operators, and 80 general employees, the company operates globally across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, serving over 90% of Chinese automotive enterprises.

SOURCE YIQI AMERICA INC.