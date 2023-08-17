Yiren Digital Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights

Insurance Brokerage Business

Cumulative number of insurance clients served reached 1,133,069 as of June 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 12.5% from 1,007,238 as of March 31, 2023 and compared to 755,819 as of June 30, 2022 .





, representing an increase of 12.5% from 1,007,238 as of and compared to 755,819 as of . Number of insurance clients served in the second quarter of 2023 was 135,449, representing an increase of 67.5% from 80,856 in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 132,727 in the same period of 2022. The increase was attributed to the enhancement of digital operational efficiency, coupled with the optimization of products and service channels tailored to our customer base.





Gross written premiums in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,332.5 million ( US$183.8 million ), representing an increase of 44.3% from RMB923.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB797.9 million in the same period of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributed to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales.

Financial Services Business

Total loans facilitated in the second quarter of 2023 reached RMB8.2 billion ( US$1.1 billion ), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB6.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2022.





( ), representing an increase of 27.0% from in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to in the same period of 2022. Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 8,002,372 as of June 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 5.5% compared to 7,582,435 as of March 31, 2023 and compared to 6,514,111 as of June 30, 2022 .





, representing an increase of 5.5% compared to 7,582,435 as of and compared to 6,514,111 as of . Number of borrowers served in the second quarter of 2023 was 1,013,972 representing an increase of 16.2% from 872,235 in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to 556,094 in the same period of 2022. The increase was driven by the strong demand for our small revolving loan products and the improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.





Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB12.8 billion ( US$1.8 billion ) as of June 30, 2023 , representing an increase of 14.7% from RMB11.1 billion as of March 31, 2023 and compared to RMB10.6 billion as of June 30, 2022 .

Consumption & Lifestyle Business

Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB395.8 million ( US$54.6 million ) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 28.3% from RMB308.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 and compared to RMB87.1 million in the same period of 2022.

"I am very excited to reveal our new corporate positioning as an AI and technology-driven financial and lifestyle services platform, which better aligns with our business model that is anchored by three key pillars -- financial services, insurance brokerage and consumption and lifestyle services." said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In the long term, we will continue to focus on delivering shareholder value by expanding our business and investing in technology."

"Despite a sequentially more challenging macro environment this quarter, we are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results.," Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "For the second quarter of 2023, our total revenue increased by 65% year-over-year to RMB1.3 billion driven by rapid growth across all business segments. Net income reached RMB527.3 million for this quarter as we continued to strengthen operational efficiencies."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB1,324.2 million (US$182.6 million), representing an increase of 65% from RMB801.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Particularly, in the second quarter of 2023, revenue from financial services business was RMB582.0 million (US$80.3 million), representing an increase of 33.3% from RMB436.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to an increase of our small revolving loan products amid strong demand for consumption. Revenue from insurance brokerage business was RMB404.7 million (US$55.8 million), representing an increase of 114.6% from RMB188.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was due to the effectiveness of the cross-selling between property and life insurance, as well as an increase in high-premium policy sales.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB148.9 million (US$20.5 million), compared to RMB158.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of the cost structure for our offline business and improvement of customer acquisition efficiency.

Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB346.4 million (US$47.8 million), compared to RMB188.7 million in the same period of 2022. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB96.7 million (US$13.3 million), compared to RMB112.0 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily a result of optimizing the company's offline business operations and achieving overall cost-efficiency improvements.

Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB60.8 million (US$8.4 million), compared to RMB65.6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the continued improvement in the risk performance.

Income tax expense in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB139.8 million (US$19.3 million).

Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB527.3 million (US$72.7 million), as compared to RMB254.5 million in the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to the recovery of business volume and optimization of our business structure.

Adjusted EBITDA[1] (non-GAAP) in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB661.7 million (US$91.2 million), compared to RMB312.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted income per ADS in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6.0 (US$0.8) and RMB5.9 (US$0.8), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.0 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.0 in the same period of 2022.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB718.1 million (US$99.0 million), compared to RMB666.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB20.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared to RMB255.7 million provided by investing activities in the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were RMB5,808.8 million (US$801.1 million), compared to RMB5,077.2 million as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million), compared to RMB3.3 million as of March 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB102.6 million (US$14.1 million), compared to RMB250.8 million as of March 31, 2023.

Delinquency rates. As of June 30, 2023, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.1% respectively, compared to 0.6%, 1.2% and 1.2% respectively as of March 31, 2023.

Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of June 30, 2023, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were 8.0%, 6.6% and 3.9% respectively, as compared to 8.1%, 6.6% and 2.6% respectively as of March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.

This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.

Currency Conversion

This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on June 30, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

Conference Call

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2023 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 17, 2023).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033013-5tdywj.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.yirendai.com/presentations-webcasts

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain the listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an AI-driven one-stop select financial and lifestyle services platform in China. The Company provides personalized insurance solutions for individuals, families, and businesses, along with high-quality lifestyle services to enhance clients' well-being and security, as well as offers financial consulting services for clients throughout their growth journey, addressing financing needs that arise from consumption and production.

[1] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Net revenue:



























Loan facilitation services 273,725

417,165

514,353

70,933



503,386

931,518

128,462 Post-origination services 55,311

6,316

5,273

727



92,287

11,589

1,598 Insurance brokerage services 188,570

196,358

404,695

55,810



343,751

601,053

82,889 Financing services 78,530

22,577

14,896

2,054



188,141

37,473

5,168 Electronic commerce services 70,977

242,858

287,725

39,679



120,788

530,583

73,171 Others 134,011

101,069

97,264

13,413



257,536

198,333

27,351 Total net revenue 801,124

986,343

1,324,206

182,616



1,505,889

2,310,549

318,639 Operating costs and expenses:



























Sales and marketing 157,958

106,212

148,947

20,541



334,141

255,159

35,188 Origination,servicing and other operating costs 188,687

199,745

346,367

47,766



341,628

546,112

75,312 General and administrative 111,964

92,550

96,741

13,341



228,512

189,291

26,104 Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others 65,575

44,905

60,840

8,390



97,402

105,745

14,584 Total operating costs and expenses 524,184

443,412

652,895

90,038



1,001,683

1,096,307

151,188 Other (expenses)/income:



























Interest (expense)/income, net (3,790)

14,519

10,535

1,453



(29,363)

25,054

3,455 Fair value adjustments related to Consolidated ABFE 15,020

(11,203)

(17,470)

(2,409)



19,785

(28,673)

(3,954) Others, net 8,481

3,589

2,730

376



15,895

6,319

872 Total other income/(expenses) 19,711

6,905

(4,205)

(580)



6,317

2,700

373 Income before provision for income taxes 296,651

549,836

667,106

91,998



510,523

1,216,942

167,824 Income tax expense 42,163

122,670

139,758

19,273



71,207

262,428

36,190 Net income 254,488

427,166

527,348

72,725



439,316

954,514

131,634





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic 170,008,652

177,782,059

176,929,176

176,929,176



170,005,103

177,353,262

177,353,262 Basic income per share 1.4969

2.4028

2.9806

0.4110



2.5841

5.3820

0.7422 Basic income per ADS 2.9938

4.8056

5.9612

0.8220



5.1682

10.7640

1.4844





























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 170,871,232

180,180,975

179,124,032

179,124,032



170,932,908

179,650,148

179,650,148 Diluted income per share 1.4894

2.3708

2.9440

0.4060



2.5701

5.3132

0.7327 Diluted income per ADS 2.9788

4.7416

5.8880

0.8120



5.1402

10.6264

1.4654





























Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data



























Net cash generated from operating activities 666,901

390,307

718,058

99,026



1,034,652

1,108,365

152,852 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 255,693

774,283

(19,988)

(2,757)



604,478

754,295

104,022 Net cash used in financing activities (50,166)

(392,831)

(6,120)

(844)



(158,374)

(398,951)

(55,018) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 1,580

(181)

329

45



1,308

148

20 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 874,008

771,578

692,279

95,470



1,482,064

1,463,857

201,876 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,553,400

4,360,695

5,132,273

707,773



2,945,344

4,360,695

601,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 4,427,408

5,132,273

5,824,552

803,243



4,427,408

5,824,552

803,243

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)

As of

December 31,

2022

March 31, 2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD















Cash and cash equivalents 4,271,899

5,077,211

5,808,775

801,067 Restricted cash 88,796

55,062

15,777

2,176 Accounts receivable 221,004

320,440

490,680

67,666 Contract assets, net 626,739

609,969

694,507

95,777 Contract cost 787

480

356

49 Prepaid expenses and other assets 321,411

258,786

297,018

40,961 Loans at fair value 54,049

175,411

412,389

56,871 Financing receivables 514,388

371,196

252,878

34,874 Amounts due from related parties 1,266,232

1,281,348

1,098,164

151,444 Held-to-maturity investments 2,700

3,320

5,820

803 Available-for-sale investments 972,738

250,788

102,594

14,148 Property, equipment and software, net 77,256

75,726

73,991

10,204 Deferred tax assets 84,187

90,855

92,359

12,737 Right-of-use assets 33,909

29,606

25,424

3,506 Total assets 8,536,095

8,600,198

9,370,732

1,292,283 Accounts payable 14,144

19,887

66,738

9,203 Amounts due to related parties 227,724

247,717

338,779

46,720 Deferred revenue 65,539

36,555

32,450

4,475 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,315,006

1,342,251

1,427,016

196,795 Secured borrowings 767,900

392,100

392,100

54,073 Deferred tax liabilities 79,740

84,824

100,178

13,815 Lease liabilities 35,229

30,274

26,930

3,714 Total liabilities 2,505,282

2,153,608

2,384,191

328,795 Ordinary shares 129

129

130

18 Additional paid-in capital 5,160,783

5,164,104

5,168,632

712,787 Treasury stock (46,734)

(61,046)

(66,914)

(9,228) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,765

8,599

23,748

3,275 Retained earnings 908,870

1,334,804

1,860,945

256,636 Total equity 6,030,813

6,446,590

6,986,541

963,488 Total liabilities and equity 8,536,095

8,600,198

9,370,732

1,292,283

Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of insurance clients, cumulative number of insurance clients and percentages)

For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31, 2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023



June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD



RMB

RMB

USD Operating Highlights



























Gross written premiums 797,881

923,382

1,332,458

183,754



1,604,236

2,255,841

311,095 First year premium 764,318

627,314

1,101,928

151,962



1,304,360

1,729,243

238,474 Renewal premium 33,563

296,068

230,530

31,792



299,876

526,598

72,621 Number of insurance clients 132,727

80,856

135,449

135,449



266,199

212,414

212,414 Cumulative number of insurance clients 755,819

1,007,238

1,133,069

1,133,069



755,819

1,133,069

1,133,069 Amount of loans facilitated 4,934,167

6,420,213

8,156,201

1,124,792



9,541,056

14,576,413

2,010,179 Number of borrowers 556,094

872,235

1,013,972

1,013,972



827,767

1,457,736

1,457,736 Remaining principal of performing loans 10,613,125

11,129,221

12,768,448

1,760,850



10,613,125

12,768,448

1,760,850 Gross merchandise volume 87,117

308,567

395,820

54,586



146,138

704,387

97,139





























Segment Information



























Insurance Brokerage Business:



























Revenue 188,570

196,358

404,695

55,810



343,751

601,053

82,889 Sales and marketing expenses 7,046

2,289

3,845

530



12,218

6,134

846 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 141,338

133,617

289,851

39,972



234,528

423,468

58,399





























Financial Services Business:



























Revenue 436,723

483,873

581,974

80,258



827,196

1,065,847

146,987 Sales and marketing expenses 99,661

62,218

103,164

14,227



237,220

165,382

22,807 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 33,833

47,609

38,961

5,373



73,503

86,570

11,940





























Consumption & Lifestyle Business and others:



























Revenue 175,831

306,112

337,537

46,548



334,942

643,649

88,763 Sales and marketing expenses 51,251

41,705

41,938

5,784



84,703

83,643

11,535 Origination, servicing and other operating costs 13,516

18,519

17,555

2,421



33,597

36,074

4,973



























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



























Net income 254,488

427,166

527,348

72,725



439,316

954,514

131,634 Interest expense/(income), net 3,790

(14,519)

(10,535)

(1,453)



29,363

(25,054)

(3,455) Income tax expense 42,163

122,670

139,758

19,273



71,207

262,428

36,190 Depreciation and amortization 9,119

1,868

1,778

245



15,379

3,646

503 Share-based compensation 3,382

2,089

3,321

458



4,882

5,410

746 Adjusted EBITDA 312,942

539,274

661,670

91,248



560,147

1,200,944

165,618 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.1 %

54.7 %

50.0 %

50.0 %



37.2 %

52.0 %

52.0 %

Delinquency Rates



15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days December 31, 2019 0.8 %

1.3 %

1.0 % December 31, 2020 0.5 %

0.7 %

0.6 % December 31, 2021 0.9 %

1.5 %

1.2 % December 31, 2022 0.7 %

1.3 %

1.1 % March 31, 2023

0.6 %

1.2 %

1.2 % June 30,2023

0.7 %

1.1 %

1.1 %

Net Charge-Off Rate Loan Issued Period

Amount of Loans Facilitated

During the Period

Accumulated M3+ Net Charge-Off

as of June 30, 2023

Total Net Charge-Off Rate

as of June 30, 2023



(in RMB thousands)

(in RMB thousands)



2019

3,431,443

392,882

11.4 % 2020

9,614,819

767,540

8.0 % 2021

23,195,224

1,520,740

6.6 % 2022

22,623,101

871,590

3.9 % 2023Q1

6,420,213

38,654

0.6 %



M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate Loan Issued Period

Month on Book



4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 2019Q1

0.0 % 0.8 % 2.0 % 3.4 % 5.3 % 5.9 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 6.3 % 2019Q2

0.1 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 7.5 % 8.8 % 9.2 % 9.9 % 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 2019Q3

0.2 % 2.9 % 6.8 % 9.0 % 10.4 % 12.0 % 13.2 % 13.8 % 14.4 % 14.6 % 14.6 % 2019Q4

0.4 % 3.1 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 7.2 % 7.9 % 8.4 % 8.9 % 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.8 % 2020Q1

0.6 % 2.3 % 4.1 % 5.2 % 6.0 % 6.2 % 6.6 % 7.2 % 7.7 % 7.9 % 7.8 % 2020Q2

0.5 % 2.5 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.5 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.2 % 2020Q3

1.1 % 3.3 % 5.1 % 6.3 % 7.1 % 8.1 % 8.7 % 8.8 % 8.8 % 8.7 %

2020Q4

0.3 % 1.8 % 3.2 % 4.6 % 6.0 % 7.0 % 7.4 % 7.5 % 7.5 %



2021Q1

0.4 % 2.3 % 3.9 % 5.5 % 6.6 % 6.9 % 7.1 % 7.1 %





2021Q2

0.4 % 2.4 % 4.5 % 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.5 % 6.6 %







2021Q3

0.5 % 3.1 % 5.0 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 6.2 %









2021Q4

0.6 % 3.2 % 4.6 % 5.1 % 5.2 %











2022Q1

0.6 % 2.6 % 3.4 % 4.1 %













2022Q2

0.4 % 1.6 % 3.0 %















2022Q3

0.5 % 2.7 %

















2022Q4

0.6 %





















SOURCE Yiren Digital Ltd.