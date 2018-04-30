BEIJING, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yirendai" or the "Company"), a leading online consumer finance marketplace in China, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30, 2018. The annual report can be accessed on Yirendai's website at http://ir.yirendai.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.
About Yirendai Ltd.
Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is a leading fintech company in China connecting investors and individual borrowers. The Company provides an effective solution to address largely underserved investor and individual borrower demand in China through an online platform that automates key aspects of its operations to efficiently match borrowers with investors and execute loan transactions. Yirendai deploys a proprietary risk management system, which enables the Company to effectively assess the creditworthiness of borrowers, appropriately price the risks associated with borrowers, and offer quality loan investment opportunities to investors. Yirendai's online marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices and investors with easy and quick access to an alternative asset class with attractive returns. For more information, please visit ir.yirendai.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yirendai-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300638938.html
SOURCE Yirendai Ltd.
Share this article