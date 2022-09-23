Yisel Rodriguez's new book "La Fuerza del Corazón" is a beautiful story about chasing dreams in a foreign country.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "La Fuerza del Corazón" from Page Publishing author Yisel Rodriguez is a fascinating tale that captures the struggles and resilience of a young immigrant woman.

Yisel Rodriguez

Yisel Rodriguez, a Cuban native who now resides in Florida, an educator, a loving mother, has completed her new book "La Fuerza del Corazón": an equally amusing and inspiring journey of a young Cuban woman named Angeline who left her home country in hopes of a brighter future. Here, she narrates the joy and sorrows of an immigrant trying to make a home in an unknown world.

"La Fuerza del Corazón, the first work published by the author, is a novel in which a young Cuban named Angeline decides to emigrate to the United States in search of freedom, a better life, and within her, the hidden desire to forget a great forbidden love. The protagonist will be involved in a series of turbulent events that she will have to overcome to achieve her dreams, the politics governed by her country, the determination to leave in search of a different future and make her way in a world unknown to her, will lead her to make decisions leaving his heart shared between the two countries."

Published by Page Publishing, Yisel Rodriguez's awe-inspiring tale is a portrait of an immigrant navigating their way through a new country. It's an inspiring novel about overcoming discriminations and finding hope amidst the prejudices.

This is definitely one of the great reads out there.

Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "La Fuerza del Corazón" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

