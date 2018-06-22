"The military training schools spread rapidly for one reason; I'm going to show you the reason," Yisrayl promises.

Yisrayl says money and greed are at the heart of all battles being waged today. He pleads with the leaders of all nations to stop and consider the alternative and the benefits that the world would reap from it. Yisrayl says the problem is that many do not see any alternatives because their minds are too focused on pleasure. He says world leaders need to be focused on what is best for the people as a whole and how everyone would benefit.

"This is why Yahweh's Priesthood needs to be the guiding body; it is based on Laws that truly govern and benefit every person. Not one person goes hungry or is destitute when the Laws of Yahweh are properly put in place," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl says the world is learning a hard lesson right now under the present leadership based on laws of force and will soon see that man's governments have not worked and will never work. He says Yahweh's Priesthood will be the established guide after the planned wars, then True Peace and Unity will be shown to all. He says once this great change takes place, the world will see love and joy like has never been experienced before.

To read this article, go to www.yahwehsbranch.com

About Us:

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yisrayl-hawkins-proves-schools-of-higher-learning-and-military-academies-have-parallel-roots-that-trace-back-to-genesis-in-new-post-300670602.html

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

http://www.yahwehsbranch.com

