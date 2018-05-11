Yisrayl Hawkins Says Reading Damascus Headlines with Corresponding Bible Prophecies is a Must Study in Latest Post

Yisrayl says this new publication is not the finishing work on this topic, as there is a lot to cover. He says the details surrounding what will take place with Damascus are astounding, and everyone needs to understand this Biblical event. Yisrayl goes into great detail and lists Scriptural references so the reader can follow in their own Bible. He says it doesn't matter if a King James Version or The Book of Yahweh is used, both will work to reference, but he does add that The Book of Yahweh is the much better option.

"The Book of Yahweh is the most accurate translation available anywhere and scholars agree. We have The Book of Yahweh available online at no cost for anyone to read at yisraylsays.com; you may want to purchase a hard copy for truly deep studies," Yisrayl adds.

Yisrayl encourages the reader to get the first writing on the Prophecy of Damascus, and start there before moving on to part two and eventually part three. He encourages everyone to get on the House of Yahweh mailing list, and to get the House of Yahweh app, to keep up-to-date on current and future events and to be notified from The House of Yahweh of future releases about prophesied dangers.

