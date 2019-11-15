Yisrayl Hawkins Says the Bible Holds Deep Secrets That He Will Reveal In New Article

Yisrayl adds that society needs to see the deception that has been subtly added into the KJV and other versions, in order to understand who is really being spiritually worshiped. Yisrayl uncovers the reason the deception was planned, how to spot it, and how to turn to the truth.

"If you want to receive blessings, you have to understand where those blessings come from, and that is what I'll share in this article," Yisrayl states.

Yisrayl continues by explaining how to get true scriptural knowledge and where to find the Holy Scriptures that have not been altered from the original. The article is a healthy eleven pages filled with scriptural and authoritative references to back his writings. Yisrayl has posted the article on his blog.

To read this post, go to http://yahwehsbranch.com .

