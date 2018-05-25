"If people knew who they are actually worshipping when they submit to these pagan teachings and customs, it would make them sick to their stomachs. I'm going to show them they are obeying the teachings of Satan and offer proof," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl has written this guide and says it is one of hundreds of pieces of free literature he has written on the topic meant to expose God worship and reveal Truth. He says he has dedicated his entire life to teaching pure Righteousness and will not tolerate anything that goes contrary to the Laws of Yahweh. He says people have the right to know the Truth, and he is determined to give it to them.

"Not a day goes by that I don't write. I write on every topic I can possibly fit in so that people will be able to finally understand Prophecy and how to keep the biblical Laws, so they may obtain Eternal Life," Yisrayl says.

To read this article, go to www.yahwehsbranch.com

About Us:

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yisrayl-hawkins-says-to-beware-of-religious-organizations-teaching-satan-worship-in-revealing-post-this-week-300654809.html

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

http://www.yahwehsbranch.com

