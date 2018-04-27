"If you understand the Holy Scriptures, then you have to know every word of it is written for our time period. We are given clues, advice, and even warnings all throughout; one would have to be a complete fool to not take heed and prepare for what's coming," Yisrayl points out.

Yisrayl says the scientific community has always found a great interest in trying to either prove or disprove the Holy Scriptures, and he has mounting evidence that science completely backs up the Prophecies based on their own research findings. Yisrayl says that a true believer does not need science to back up what the Holy Scriptures say, but some feel it is necessary so he is adding proof to his work. The publication boasts different scientific research findings that back up Prophecies found throughout the Bible.

"You will be absolutely amazed at how closely science reveals the same thing as certain details in Bible Prophecy meant for our generation. It's a perfect match, and I'm going to line it up side-by-side so you can see for yourself," Yisrayl says.

To read this article, go to www.yahwehsbranch.com

About Us:

The House of Yahweh, fully recognized in 1983 as a non-profit organization in the United States of America, continues to this present day to fulfill its commissioned work of preaching and publishing the True Message of Salvation.

The House of Yahweh has correctly restored the Heavenly Father's Name and the Savior's True Name in the translation named in Scripture as The Book of Yahweh.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yisrayl-hawkins-states-scientific-studies-match-holy-scriptures-in-surprising-way-in-new-post-300637963.html

SOURCE The House of Yahweh

Related Links

http://www.yahwehsbranch.com

