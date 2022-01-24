Yissum Technology Transfer Announces 15 New Companies

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yissum, the Technology Transfer Company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, today announced its 2021 Portfolio of 15 promising new companies. Yissum established the new batch of companies based on the Hebrew University technologies, alongside a wide array of leading private investors, incubators, and funds such as aMoon, Copia Investment Partners, Racah Nano Fund, Adhestick Innovations, the Kitchen and Fresh Start. These companies mark another successful year of spin-outs for the university.

The growing momentum displayed by the strength of these latest startups follows a number of high-profile successes accompanied by Yissum throughout the scaling process. Among them are TriEye, Future Meat Technologies, WILK, OrCam, Better Juice, and Pepticom. Those companies, which in some cases reached unicorn valuation, or went public and were also joined by a record number of licensing agreements.

"Yissum has long been considered Israel's leading technology transfer company, but our recent successes along with the unprecedented level of portfolio companies, investment partners, and highly promising early-stage tech serve as a real-life testament to that fact," said Yissum CEO Dr. Itzik Goldwaser. "While this group of startups shows promise when it comes to commercial success, they are also poised to change millions of lives and we will continue to help foster and scale these technologies in order to achieve their full potential."

The latest series of portfolio companies span from pharma and solar to food tech and 3D printing offering a diverse array of new products and developments that demonstrate incredible promise and commercialization potential.

New Companies in the Yissum Portfolio:

RNAWay: Developed a platform for delivering siRNA to plants

Developed a platform for delivering siRNA to plants Immunyx Pharma: Developed technology relating to platform for neutrophil specific targeting a mode of immunotherapy

Developed technology relating to platform for neutrophil specific targeting a mode of immunotherapy Lipovac: Development of Liposome based vaccine to treat different illness indications including, but not limited to Virus infections (such as COVID -19)

Development of Liposome based vaccine to treat different illness indications including, but not limited to Virus infections (such as COVID -19) ExoNavis Therapeutics: Leveraging the Exosome to become a multi-drug delivery vehicle, benefiting from the unique properties of the Exosomes as a targeted drug delivery platform with potentially high synergy

Leveraging the Exosome to become a multi-drug delivery vehicle, benefiting from the unique properties of the Exosomes as a targeted drug delivery platform with potentially high synergy NexoCarp: Pickering solid dispersion and particles for the delivery of agents

Pickering solid dispersion and particles for the delivery of agents PSYRX: A pharmaceutical startup company that is developing tissue culture protocols for producing and isolating psilocybin and ibogaine psychedelic compounds in bioreactors for the treatment of various central nervous system diseases

A pharmaceutical startup company that is developing tissue culture protocols for producing and isolating psilocybin and ibogaine psychedelic compounds in bioreactors for the treatment of various central nervous system diseases MyComed Super Foods: Improve skeletal quality and preventing osteoporosis using medicinal herbs and Spirulina Algae mixed in a diet

Improve skeletal quality and preventing osteoporosis using medicinal herbs and Spirulina Algae mixed in a diet Cavos: Development of new diagnostic, prognostics, and treatment options for a wide array of diseases and conditions using different genomes with unique AI-based and Machine learning tools

Development of new diagnostic, prognostics, and treatment options for a wide array of diseases and conditions using different genomes with unique AI-based and Machine learning tools Noga3D: Developed 3D printing materials based on epoxies

Developed 3D printing materials based on epoxies I-Red Pharma: Novel treatment for diseases with new small and multi-property molecules (Superdopa and Superdopamide)

Novel treatment for diseases with new small and multi-property molecules (Superdopa and Superdopamide) SOLRA: Fully Screen-Printable Perovskite Solar Cells

Fully Screen-Printable Perovskite Solar Cells Sea2Cell: Cultured Fish growing fish cells in vitro

Cultured Fish growing fish cells in vitro EverBlue Labs: Zero-Discharge Fish Aquariums

Zero-Discharge Fish Aquariums Bountica: Anti-Fungal Peptides

Anti-Fungal Peptides RNABLE: Technology comprising of a novel target for the treatment of rare genetic diseases and cancer caused by nonsense mutations

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 10,900+ patents globally; licensed over 1,140+ technologies and has spun out more than 200 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis and many more. For further information please visit www.yissum.co.il.

