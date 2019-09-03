Yissum Wins Bid to Host Largest International Technology Transfer Conference in 2019

JERUSALEM, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University, today announced its selection as the host of AUTM ASIA 2019, the largest international conference for technology transfer experts and related professionals. The conference, which will be co-hosted by the Israel Technology Transfer Network (ITTN) will take place in Jerusalem, Israel on November 4-7, 2019, bringing together hundreds of academics, government and industry experts from across the globe to discuss the most important and current issues in Technology Transfer.

Israel Technology Transfer Network (ITTN)

The announcement of the conference coincides with the publication of ITTN's 2018 annual report showing the collective impact of the Technology Transfer sector in Israel. In 2018, Israeli tech transfer organizations (TTOs) evaluated 1,000 new innovations and filed over 620 new patents. In 2018, ITTN member organizations, which include universities, research institutions, hospitals, and HMOs, launched 74 spinoff companies, produced over 1,000 sponsored research and consulting agreements and hundreds of new license agreements. The most active sectors for Israeli TTO's were pharma and biotech, accounting for some 40% of activity, followed by MedTech.

For the first time, ITTN's annual report includes specific examples of the broader impact of Israeli technology transfer professionals on the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Israel. The report highlights numerous examples of activities which place Israeli TTOs at the forefront of creating new vehicles to commercialize technologies being developed in universities and other centers. While licensing remains a key component of technology transfer, Israel remains a leader in finding unique solutions to transform emerging technologies into useful and beneficial products and services.

About ITTN

The Israel Tech Transfer Organization (ITTN) serves as the umbrella organization for Israel's technology transfer companies affiliated with the country's world-renowned universities and research institutions. In 2018, the network included 15 member organizations, including 6 hospitals and HMOs and 9 universities and research institutions. It was founded in 2004 to advance collaborative efforts between the technology transfer community in Israel and its counterparts around the world, to represent the interest of its member organizations before various government ministries and bodies, and to improve the accessibility of the public to new and innovative research findings and inventions performed at Israel's leading universities and research institutes. http://www.ittn.org.il/index.php

About Yissum

Yissum is the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Founded in 1964, it serves as a bridge between cutting-edge academic research and a global community of entrepreneurs, investors, and industry. Yissum's mission is to benefit society by converting extraordinary innovations and transformational technologies into commercial solutions that address our most urgent global challenges. Yissum has registered over 10,000 patents globally; licensed over 900 technologies and has spun out more than 180 companies. Yissum's business partners span the globe and include companies such as Boston Scientific, Google, ICL, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Microsoft, Novartis and many more. For further information, please visit www.yissum.co.il.

Contact:

Estee Yaari

Media Relations, Yissum

estee@yissum.co.il

SOURCE Yissum