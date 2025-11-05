YITAHOME Launches Black Friday Early Access with "Find Your Holiday Glow"

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is arriving with soft lights, slow mornings, and the joy of gathering together. This year, YITAHOME invites you to create spaces that feel warm, meaningful, and beautifully lived-in through our Black Friday campaign, "Find Your Holiday Glow."

At the heart of this campaign is the belief that comfort comes from intention. The season shows itself in small, familiar moments: soft music, quiet laughter, warm cocoa in hand, and Christmas lights casting a gentle glow. These are the reminders of what the holidays are meant to feel like: simple, grounding, and warm.

To support these moments, we've curated selections that encourage rest, hosting, and quiet joy all season long.

Holiday Top Picks

YITAHOME Power Swivel Recliner Chair

A seat designed for slowing down, with plush cushioning and a smooth swivel motion that makes movie nights and quiet mornings feel even more relaxing. Now around $299.99 from its original $599.99, making it an inviting upgrade without the heavy splurge. YITAHOME Pre-Lit Balsam Fir Christmas Tree

Enjoy 43% savings this season, the soft lighting and natural-looking branches create a warm, familiar holiday atmosphere that instantly feels comforting. A festive piece that becomes part of the tradition for only $129.99 to bring the holiday glow home. YITAHOME Farmhouse Fireplace TV Stand

The fireplace glow adds warmth while the storage keeps the room feeling composed and welcoming, and during the event it priced at $359.99, making it surprisingly simple to create a cozy living space that draws everyone together. YITAHOME Mini Split Air Conditioner

Provides quiet, efficient heating and cooling for consistent comfort all year round, perfect for both gatherings and quiet downtime. Pricing begins at $559.99, and select units are available at up to 50% off for a limited time. YITAHOME Makeup Vanity Table

Originally $349.99, now you can get it for $219.99. Th is vanity creates a serene space for getting ready, with compartments that keep essentials neatly displayed and easy to reach. An organized corner that brings calm to your mornings and evenings.

For the first time ever during our exclusive Early Access campaign, we're offering an additional 20% off on our featured items. Enter code 2025YTBF20 at checkout to instantly unlock your extra 20% savings!

This Black Friday, building a warm and meaningful home begins with small shifts: a cozier seat, a festive touch, a softer glow and a space that feels like you.

Find Your Holiday Glow this season.

Follow Yitahome for the latest updates with more exclusive offers.

Website: Yitahome.com

Instagram: @yitahome.us

TikTok: @yitahomefurniture

Facebook: Yitahome

About Yitahome

At Yitahome, we believe that everyone deserves a space they're proud to call home. With thoughtful design, reliable quality, and a touch of elegance, we help turn everyday rooms into meaningful places. Dedicated to #MakingHomeHappen, our furniture is crafted to bring both function and style into your life one piece at a time.

Contact:

Sukie, [email protected]

Ajeng Azzizah, [email protected]

SOURCE Yitahome