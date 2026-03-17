Senior Advisory Appointment Reinforces Yitro's Commitment to Responsible Global Growth

CHENNAI, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yitro Global welcomes R. Edwin Bennett as a Senior Advisor, boosting the organization's global strategy and governance expertise as it continues to expand its global presence. This strategic appointment represents a significant milestone in the organization's journey to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence, and expansion.

Yitro Global welcomes R. Edwin Bennett as Senior Advisor to Accelerate Global Strategy, Growth and Governance

R. Edwin Bennett has over 4 decades of leadership experience in a wide range of professional service firms, transformational businesses, and board governance worldwide. Edwin has been the Vice Chair – Operations and Chief Operating Officer, EY Americas, overseeing strategy and operations of 20 countries, including $15B+ in revenue and 80,000+ employees. Throughout his tenure, the organization achieved double-digit growth and transformational operations initiatives to improve profitability in the organization.

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Edwin has served on the boards of publicly traded companies and has consulted for several leading global enterprises. His expertise spans across operational excellence, acquisitions and integrations, regulatory governance, executive compensation, risk management, and business transformations. Edwin is recognized for his ability to develop a strong leadership culture and deliver disciplined performance in a global enterprise.

As a Senior Advisor, Edwin is expected to assist Yitro Global's leadership in the development of global strategies, improved governance structures, enhanced operational frameworks, and refined strategic thinking. Edwin's expertise is critical in the advancement of Yitro's global expansion plans.

"I am pleased to join Yitro at an important phase of its evolution," said Edwin Bennett. "The company has built a strong foundation in global expansion and operational enablement. I look forward to contributing to its strategic growth, governance maturity, and long-term value creation."

Paul Naveen & Paul Moses, the co-founders of Yitro Global, stated, "Edwin's extensive experience in global operations, board governance, and enterprise transformation provides tremendous strategic value to our organization. His guidance will enable us to further improve our ability to scale responsibly and execute with discipline."

About Yitro Global

Founded in 2018, Yitro Global is headquartered in Chennai and offers business consulting and global expansion services. The company focuses on GCC setup, managed services, digital, automation, Gen AI, RCM, and human capital consulting. Yitro Global is an embedded CoE that assists enterprises in optimizing, innovating, and scaling up to deliver sustained growth.

Media Contact:

Venkat Ramanan

Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

+91-9791045745

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935851/YITO_GLOBAL_Edwin_Bennett.jpg

SOURCE Yitro Global Pvt Ltd