Yiwu Spring Festival Gala Showed the World: More Than Just "Small Commodities"

YIWU, China, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Yiwu branch venue of the 2026 CCTV Spring Festival Gala successfully concluded, an audio-visual feast blending trade legend with intangible cultural heritage innovation sparked enthusiastic reactions worldwide.

The program A Global New Year in Yiwu achieved an impressive average real-time viewership rating of 39.78%, ranking among the top programs in its timeslot.

It not only showcased the unique charm of Yiwu as the "World's Supermarket" but also allowed global audiences to witness the city's remarkable achievements across culture, commerce, technology, and human development.

8 Minutes on the Gala: Spanning History, Bridging East and West

The 8-minute segment from the Yiwu venue was a condensed inspirational narrative of a county-level economy's rise, illustrating Yiwu's thousand-year heritage and the transformative changes over 40 years of reform and opening-up.

Using a single feather as a symbolic thread, the program connected the sounds of "trading chicken feathers for sugar" with the lively buzz of today's marketplace.

Through a blend of light and shadow and innovative stage effects, both virtual and real, the audience was taken on a journey through time, witnessing Yiwu's magnificent transformation from a humble local market to a global trade hub.

The virtual duet of We Are the World by Jackie Chan and Lionel Richie conveyed the spirit of a "global family" to viewers eveywhere, highlighting Yiwu's openness and inclusiveness as a major international trade hub.

These 8 minutes were not just a remarkable showcase for Yiwu, but also a vivid portrayal of the rise of China's county-level economies.

They spanned history, bridged East and West, and perfectly integrated Yiwu's trade culture, intangible cultural heritage, modern technology, and global vision, showing the world a dynamic and creative view of the Yiwu city.

A "Two-Way Effort": The Internationalization of the Gala Meets the Globalization of Yiwu

The success of the Yiwu branch venue exemplifies the mutual reinforcement between the internationalization of the Gala and the globalization of Yiwu.

Just before the Gala, Yiwu simultaneously broadcast its city promotional video and invitations for the Gala branch venue on outdoor screens in core business districts across 20 countries and regions worldwide.

This marked the first time in the 40+ year history of the CCTV Spring Festival Gala that a branch venue achieved such a collective global presence.

This initiative not only boosted Yiwu's international visibility but also solidified the city's brand: "Affectionate and Righteous, World Yiwu."

At the same time, Yiwu's female business owners, through global New Year greeting videos, extended a warm invitation to friends around the world: "Come to Yiwu, taste global cuisine, buy global goods, make global friends, watch China's Gala, and do global business."

This personal, sincere approach to communication conveyed Yiwu's warmth and invited global curiosity, sparking interest and desire to visit the city.

Global Buzz: Overseas Influencers and Netizens Eager to Visit Yiwu

The outstanding performance of the Yiwu segment of the Spring Festival Gala attracted widespread attention and lively discussion among bloggers and influencers both in China and abroad.

Many international netizens expressed on social media that they were captivated by the spectacular performances at the Yiwu venue of the Gala, expressing strong anticipation and curiosity about the city.

"I want to visit Yiwu!" quickly became a trending topic on overseas social platforms.

A foreign netizen who has been living long-term in Yiwu coined the term "Yiwuise" on social media, which quickly went viral, drawing numerous comments and likes from other international users.

They expressed a desire to experience this fascinating city firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of its culture, commerce, and human warmth.

The Lasting Effect: Gala Activities Boost Yiwu's Tourism

Although the Gala segment has concluded, the series of related activities surrounding the event continue to gain momentum.

On the third day of the Lunar New Year (February 19), the "Shop Global, Experience the Gala" event officially opened to visitors from around the world, attracting a large influx of tourists to Yiwu.

On the very first day of the event, Yiwu's tourism figures reached a record high, demonstrating the powerful and lasting impact generated by the Gala appearance.

Furthermore, the New Year opening ceremony of the Yiwu International Trade City on February 20 provides an excellent platform for global buyers to pursue cooperation and achieve win-win outcomes.

Here, they can not only source desired products but also experience the unique charm and vast business opportunities of Yiwu as a global trade center.

Yiwu: A Place Full of Opportunities and Inclusiveness

Through hosting the Spring Festival Gala branch venue, the world has witnessed a different side of Yiwu.

It is not only the "World's Capital of Small Commodities" but also a dynamic and creative city thriving across culture, commerce, technology, and human connectivity.

The people of Yiwu, with their wisdom and dedication, have written an epic chapter in county-level economic development, showing the world a place brimming with opportunities and inclusiveness.

In an era of deepening globalization, Yiwu, with its unique charm and boundless business potential, is attracting more and more global buyers and entrepreneurs to cooperate and prosper together.

As vividly demonstrated by the Gala segment, Yiwu is embracing the world with an even more open attitude, working hand in hand with global partners to create a brighter shared future.

The Yiwu Gala segment was more than just an audio-visual feast; it was a powerful global showcase of the city's brand.

It presented to the world Yiwu's extraordinary achievements and distinctive strengths across multiple sectors, sparking curiosity and resonance among global buyers.

Looking ahead, Yiwu will continue to welcome friends from all over the world with openness and innovative, jointly writing a new chapter of mutually beneficial cooperation.

SOURCE Yiwu International Trade City