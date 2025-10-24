Yiwugo Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary Alongside the Grand Opening of Yiwu's Gen-6 Market

—What New Opportunities Wait for Cross-Border and Domestic Trade?

YIWU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. On October 14, 2025, Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, the flagship project of Yiwu's sixth-generation market, officially opened its doors. Spanning a building area of 1.25 million square meters, the center brings together five functional zones: a marketplace, business offices, a commercial district, apartments, and a digital trade port. The marketplace alone covers a building area of 410,000 square meters and accommodates more than 3,700 storefronts, featuring merchants from eight emerging industries such as fashion jewelry, creative collectibles, and smart devices. Remarkably, 57% of these vendors specialize in proprietary brands or IP-driven products. Fully equipped with cross-border digital networks, the Gen-6 market enables real-time communication and negotiations with international buyers while also supporting live-streaming functions that allow sellers to showcase distinctive products directly to global audiences. Customers are thus able to experience products virtually as if in person, even from thousands of miles away, while international buyers in Yiwu can enjoy easy access to online services, enhancing their shopping experience.

The related products displayed on Yiwugo.

As early as September 2025, Yiwugo has been actively facilitating merchant onboarding for the new market. To date, nearly 1,300 stores from the Gen-6 market have registered on the platform and uploaded close to 16,000 products. Going forward, Yiwugo will continue to broaden its catalog for the market.

In recent years, as AI has emerged as a powerful new traffic driver, the Yiwu market has become a leading hub for intelligent applications. Following the launch of the Gen-6 market, Yiwugo rolled out AI-powered shopping assistants across its website and mobile App in September 2025. These assistants can provide instant answers to buyers' diverse questions, offering intelligent solutions and tailored purchasing recommendations. The platform also provides exclusive one-on-one customer support for premium storefronts. Together, these innovations highlight Yiwugo's commitment to constantly upgrading its technology and services, thereby empowering merchants to connect with more high-quality buyers and ultimately boosting transaction success rates.

Many storefronts of the new Gen-6 market are either upgraded outlets of Yiwugo's established premium merchants or newly launched independent brands created by second-generation entrepreneurs. Some showcase exclusive IP-authorized brands, while others feature refined interiors, interactive photo spots, and livestream-friendly setups. Several of these storefronts have already started receiving orders after opening.

With more than a decade of expertise in crafting crystal slime and foam glue, Luo Guoqin recently opened Guangyi Toys Co., Ltd. in the Gen-6 market. American buyers started placing orders as soon as the company went into business. To celebrate its opening, Luo unveiled a fresh lineup of products. Among them is a hamburger-themed crystal slime set. Safe, non-toxic, brilliantly glossy, silky soft, exceptionally stretchable, and presented in a charming burger-shaped package, the crystal slime set was instantly embraced by new customers. Adding to the momentum are the milk-tea cup toy series, a bestseller for four consecutive years with annual sales surpassing RMB 4 million per model. By pairing these proven bestsellers with upgraded new offerings, Guangyi Toys not only attracted a wave of new clientele but also secured orders from major American retailers.

Xu Yuanyuan, with 23 years of experience in original silver jewelry design, has recently launched several exquisitely designed Opal Silver Jewelry boutiques in the Gen-6 market. These stores not only feature refined interiors but also integrate live-streaming and on-site purchasing experiences. Over a decade ago, Opal Silver Jewelry's innovative creations—such as the "Hug Ring" and skull-inspired accessories—went viral in cross-border e-commerce, with monthly sales of individual designs reaching nearly 100,000 units. Building on this track record, Opal Silver Jewelry has cultivated expertise that integrates design philosophy, styling advice, sales scenarios, and live-streaming techniques. In the run-up to the Gen-6 market launch and Yiwugo storefront debut, Opal Silver Jewelry started planning its new collections as early as the summer of 2024. Among them, the "Broken Silver" series, now in its third release on Yiwugo, has achieved a conversion rate of over 90%, with monthly orders from individual customers totaling hundreds of thousands of yuan. The combination of the Gen-6 market's foreign merchant-friendly policies and Yiwugo's intelligent upgrade services has strengthened the confidence of seasoned entrepreneurs like Xu Yuanyuan and Luo Guoqin in their new stores and the emerging market as a whole.

As Yiwugo celebrates its 13th anniversary, the platform continues to evolve through intelligent upgrades that streamline transactions. With the launch of the Global Digital Trade Center, Yiwu market merchants are poised to create new commercial milestones in this dynamic new environment.

