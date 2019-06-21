Yiwugo Participated in Moscow China Commodity Fair 2019

YIWU, China, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the largest commodities wholesale market in the world, participated in Moscow China Commodity Fair 2019 together with its vendors from June 18 to 20 at the Ruby International Convention and Exhibition Center in Moscow. Through participating in the event, Yiwugo has expanded its brand influence in Russia and enabled its vendors to understand the market prospects and industries in Russia and establish direct business contact with Russian buyers.

Moscow China Commodity Fair 2019 is an international fair for consumer goods jointly organized by the world-renowned Messe Frankfurt, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, and the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China. By participating in the event together, the vendors coming along with Yiwugo strengthened their cohesion and reduced their exhibition costs. In addition, the exhibited commodities were displayed simultaneously on the English website of Yiwugo, which has facilitated follow-up with customers and the display of the products after the event.

Relying on Yiwu China Commodity City, the largest commodities wholesale market in the world, Yiwugo aims to build a global supply base by integrating the online and offline channels. To date, Yiwugo has had a total of 53,000 online vendors, more than 3.5 million online products, and 3 million registered buyers, and receives 250,000 visits by independent users and 3.5 million page views (PV) on a daily basis. As a B2B e-commerce platform with the greatest brand influence in China's specialized physical market, Yiwugo is exploring its potential based on the characteristics of industry and continuously extending its services to both the supply and demand sides. Yiwugo has launched a variety of services and activities for its vendors, such as the "Yiwugo Express" designed to solve logistics problems, the 360-degree panoramic display service to help the vendors update their online stores every three months free of charge, and evaluations for vendors to strengthen their brand exposure. Organizing its vendors to participate together in trade fairs all over the world is also an important means for Yiwugo to service its vendors.

In 2019, Yiwugo has organized its vendors to participate in the Hong Kong Gifts and Premium Fair in April, which will be followed by the South Korea Import Goods Fair at the end of June, the Homedecor, Gifts & Houseware India in July, the Benin (West Africa) China Commodities Fair in August, the Hong Kong Gifts Premium & Household Product Show & International Toys and Gifts Show in October, and Zhejiang Export Fair Malaysia in December.

