Yiwugo Signed a Digital Strategic Cooperation with AfriChina Projects Limited

YIWU, China, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, and AfriChina Projects Limited have signed a digital cooperation agreement. Yiwugo hopes to provide better localized and quality services to overseas buyers through the cooperation, while AfriChina Projects aims to enable local buyers access to quality merchants and products from Yiwu.

AfriChina Projects is currently owner of a digital trading platform for Nigerian buyers. During the cooperation, Yiwugo will provide information about its products and shops to this online platform to help Nigerian buyers purchase commodities from Yiwu's suppliers. In this way, most of the challenges of doing business between Nigeria and China (e.g. providing more convenient and localized services, building trust between Nigerian buyers and Chinese suppliers on the digital platform, etc.) can be addressed in order to facilitate the seamless free flow of goods.

In recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Nigeria has been on a fast track, with bilateral trade between China and Nigeria reaching $19.27 billion in 2019, up 26.3 percent from the previous year, making Nigeria No. 1 among China's top 40 trading partners in terms of growth rate. Nigeria has been paying close attention to China's "Belt and Road Initiative" and has been strengthening its cooperation with China through it. Yiwu is one of the major cities of international trade along the "Belt and Road" and one of the largest export bases in China, with its small commodities are exported to 219 countries and regions around the world. In the context of the current global COVID-19 outbreak, digital international trade is undoubtedly the best choice.

Currently, Yiwugo has signed agreements on digital strategic cooperation with partners from more than ten countries and regions including Russia, Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Canada, Brazil, Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Indonesia, to achieve win-win cooperation. Overseas partners provide local buyers with convenient and localized services by accessing the information of shops and products on the Yiwugo platform. By this way, Yiwugo strives to open up global digital trade channels for small commodities of Yiwu.

