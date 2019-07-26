Yiwugo.com Released the Latest Christmas Supplies Search Popularity Index

Statistics from local customs show that the total value of Christmas supplies exported from the Yiwu Market in 2018 grew by 13.5% year-on-year to over CNY 1.6 billion, accounting for almost 80% of the global Christmas sales. General patterns of global distribution of Christmas supplies can be deduced from the rhythm of sales of popular Christmas goods at the Yiwu market, which is, in turn, reflected by the "Yiwugo.com Christmas Supplies Search Popularity Index".

According to Yiwugo.com Christmas Supplies Search Popularity Index, there are two peak periods for Christmas goods searches every year. The first one starts in April or May, when wholesalers start stocking and place large quantity orders – sometimes as large as over a dozen or even 20 containers load of goods per order. Manufacturers in the Yiwu Market then produce the goods based on clients' specifications, and ship out finished products around July, which explains why the customs see a spike in export shipments in July every year. The second peak season for Christmas supply searches starts in October and lasts until the end of the Christmas season. During this period, wholesalers order samples and make preparations for the next year, and some small e-commerce retailers and domestic Chinese wholesalers build their inventories of Christmas supplies. On the back of strong demand from multiple sources, the search popularity index reaches the highest level in the year.

Deng Jinling of Lucky Bird Industrial & Trade Company has been a Yiwu-based supplier of Christmas products for more than a decade. She exports some 180 containers of Christmas supplies to Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Spain, Greece and Romania on average every year. She believes that e-commerce has a major impact on the development of new Christmas products. "Foreign trade buyers pay particular attention to different product innovation trends every year, and the latest products mostly come from e-commerce platforms, so as a Christmas goods supplier we pay close attention to new Christmas products released by e-commerce platforms to keep pace with the latest trends. When they place orders every year, our old customers always ask what new products we have, and experienced wholesale buyers also keep themselves abreast of the latest trending products in e-commerce marketplaces. Innovation is the key to success in the Christmas supplies market," Deng said. This means that during the second Christmas goods search peak season, a considerable number of searchers are market insiders using Yiwugo.com to gain insights into the latest market trends, because the website has the most exhaustive product listings during this period. On the other hand, the second search peak suggests that Chinese buyers are also very interested in selling Christmas goods. A growing number of Chinese consumers now celebrate Christmas, as Western and Eastern cultures fuse together amid ongoing globalization.

