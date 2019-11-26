Yiwugo.com Won Two Awards of CAMD

YIWU, China, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu China Commodity City, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, won the "Award of Achievements in Platform Economic Development Model Innovation in China's Commodity Exchange Market" at the "National Commodity Exchange Market Awards Ceremony & Summit on Platform Economic Development Innovation" hosted by the Chinese Association of Market Development (CAMD) from November 20-22. Wang Jianjun, CEO of Yiwugo.com, was awarded the honorary title of "Pioneer in China's Commodity Exchange Market Development Innovation".

Taking the theme of "Jointly Building a Market-based Platform System, Sharing the Development Opportunities of Our Times", the Ceremony & Summit reviewed some major events of China's commodity exchange and circulation industry, and presented the awards to innovating companies and pioneering individuals. The exemplary role of these outstanding companies and individuals will offer impetus to the transformation, upgrading and innovative development of the commodity exchange market across the country, as well as the establishment of a modern market-based platform system.

Since its establishment seven years ago, Yiwugo.com has set sights on the physical market, exploring a way of its digital reform. It is currently the most influential e-commerce platform that represents a specialized tangible marketplace in China. New functional modules, from digital goods to digital management and service process, have been embedded into Yiwugo.com, and made accessible to market merchants and global buyers to reduce their operation or procurement costs and, at the same time, improve the overall integration of the physical market. Yiwugo.com has set an example for platform-based economic development of the commodity market.

Wang Jianjun delivered a speech entitled "Digital Transformation of Physical Wholesale Market" at the event, sharing his experience in this regard. He believes that the most critical and fundamental step towards a digitalized physical market is to technically solve the difficulty of buyers in finding the right goods. Traditionally, large specialized marketplaces are scattered across China, running along respective industrial belts. It costs a lot for buyers to find the right suppliers. Yiwugo.com offers an Internet-enabled access to Yiwu China Commodity City and provides a panoramic display of 3.5 million goods which represent 26 categories from 75,000 merchants that run business offline. In addition, such functions as search, intelligent recommendation and map positioning make it far easier and quicker to locate the desired goods. Equal importance is attached to the digitalization of merchant services and market management practices. For example, it has launched online business license, Yiwugo Express, Kan Dian Bao, scan code to visit, message push and other innovative services to reduce costs and increase efficiency among merchants, and to realize more efficient market management.

