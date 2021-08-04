YK Law Announces Proposed $1.5M Class Settlement in Tesla Software Update/Battery Throttling and Voltage Capacity Reduction Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YK Law LLP and Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP announce that the parties have reached an agreement to settle Plaintiff's claims regarding Tesla, Inc.'s temporary limitation of maximum battery voltage in 1,743 Tesla Model S vehicles.

Under the proposed settlement, Tesla will pay $1.5 million towards a common settlement fund, whereby payments of $625 will be made to eligible Settlement Class Members. In addition to the proposed payments to the settlement class members, Tesla has agreed to maintain diagnostic software in warranty vehicles and to notify owners and lessees if Tesla determines that battery service or repair may be needed.

The settlement is now pending approval by federal district court judge Hon. Beth L. Freeman of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The court will set a hearing date for preliminary settlement approval, which if approved will result in the third-party administrator issuing notice to the 1,743 class members. If the court later grants final settlement approval, the third-party administrator will allocate and distribute payments of $625 to each of the Settlement Class Members.

The motion also seeks appointment of Edward Chen, YK Law LLP, Robert Nelson and Nimish Desai, Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, as Settlement Class Counsel, and the appointment of Plaintiff David Rasmussen as Settlement Class Representative.

YK Law LLP: As an international law firm with close ties to China, YK Law LLP has a diverse and experienced team of lawyers that are committed to providing clients with the highest quality legal services while adhering to a "customer first" mentality. YK Law LLP attorneys assist clients with achieving their goals, and serve as strategic consultants, partners, and supporters to their clients. YK Law attorneys rely on the power of teamwork to fully share legal strategies and have a deep understanding and knowledge of cross-border disputes involving the United States and China.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP: Lieff Cabraser is one of the country's largest and most successful firms exclusively representing plaintiffs in civil litigation, having secured verdicts or settlements worth over $124 billion for clients nationwide. With over 100 attorneys, the firm has led some of the most significant class action litigation of the last decade.

