Ylopo Appoints Gabe Cordova as New Senior REALTOR® In-Residence

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ylopo, the fast-growing digital marketing technology company for real estate agents and teams, recently announced that real estate expert, popular industry influencer, and former Co-Founder and President of real estate CRM Firepoint, Gabe Cordova, has been appointed as the company's new Senior REALTOR® In-Residence. Cordova will be joining the Santa Monica based company as both a product and industry expert, and will focus primarily on coaching and inspiring the 2000+ real estate teams and 20,000+ agents on how to more seamlessly apply the various technical features available in the platform to their businesses. Cordova's goal is to help educate Ylopo clients so they can better utilize every aspect of the Ylopo product and ultimately be as successful as possible when leveraging the platform.

Gabe Cordova - Ylopo Senior REALTOR® In-Residence

"We are thrilled that Gabe chose to join Ylopo and we're confident that he will help our clients better take advantage of all the great tools Ylopo has to offer," said Tager. "It's obviously of paramount importance to us that our clients are incredibly successful with our complete digital marketing solution and I don't know of anyone as talented and experienced as Gabe to help ensure that this happens across the board." Cordova's unique qualifications made him the obvious choice for this position. Cordova brings with him over 20 years of successful real estate sales experience, having led multiple national teams and selling an impressive 800+ homes in his last year as an agent and team lead before shifting gears in 2015 to an entrepreneurial career as the Co-Founder and President of the Denver-based real estate CRM, Firepoint, which recently merged with another Denver-based real estate CRM, Realvolve.

To further enhance his more technical and professional experience, Cordova holds a deep passion for educating and strives to provide inspiration and empowerment to agents; helping them to embrace change and persevere through the many unique challenges agents, team leaders, and brokers face each day. Through nurturing this passion and sharing his expertise and success secrets with other agents across North America, Cordova has become a popular industry speaker and a well-known thought-leader in the real estate space. "I'm beyond excited to be joining the Ylopo team," said Cordova. "From the moment I saw Ylopo I knew they had a suite of truly unique and ground-breaking marketing technology that when used to its fullest potential, can help any agent or real estate team see more success and gain a huge competitive advantage in their market. Our clients' success is our success, and it's a true partnership with our clients in every aspect of the word. Cordova concludes, "I'm simply honored to be working alongside such a strong leadership team and I know the company is positioned to remain the marketing technology leader and most disruptive force in our industry and I'm just incredibly eager to start this new chapter in my career."

About Ylopo LLC.

Founded in 2016 by Howard Tager and Juefeng Ge, Ylopo is a "next generation" digital marketing technology company. Ylopo has built an intuitive online marketing platform that delivers innovative "Do-it-Yourself" cross-platform digital marketing services and is specifically designed to serve the real estate industry. Ylopo helps brokerages, teams, and agents more efficiently and effectively grow their business, team, and brand.



His experience and former leadership positions in the industry, specifically with real estate tech start-ups, is exactly what we needed to continue fueling the extreme growth we've been experiencing," continued Tager, "Gabe is passionate about the company, our people, our clients, and the industry and will be instrumental in helping Ylopo deliver the best platform of its kind to our clients."

Media contact:

Aaron Franklin

[email protected]

323-377-0979

www.ylopo.com

SOURCE Ylopo