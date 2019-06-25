Ylopo Introduces RAIYA, AI Powered by Search Data

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ylopo, a leading digital marketing platform for real estate, today announced RAIYA, the future of artificial intelligence. RAIYA, which stands for Real Estate Artificial Intelligence: Your Assistant, is currently in beta with over 300 Ylopo customers. RAIYA is a virtual assistant that employs big data to communicate with home shoppers via text and works as an automated follow-up for realtors. RAIYA will be available to everyone beginning July 1.

"The thing that makes our AI unique in the real estate space is that it's driven by all the data we're collecting on each user as they search for homes to buy on the search sites we provide for them. This way we can have informed conversations based on what we know the home shopper is interested in, which makes the conversations very precise and genuine," said Juefeng Ge, Co-founder, Chief Marketing Officer, Ylopo, LLC.

RAIYA feels human through its use of natural language processing (NLP) to empathize, communicate and politely converse with a wide range of home shoppers. The company's unconstrained conversational AI was built using NLP, machine learning and dialogue management to deliver an unprecedented conversational experience.

"At Ylopo, we pride ourselves on being the most rapidly innovating company in the real estate tech space, but our newest product release is a major breakthrough in the application of artificial intelligence to online real estate lead conversion," said Ylopo CEO Howard Tager. "We have combined the power of artificial intelligence with our 24/7 monitoring of home shopper search behavior to create a system that automatically communicates with that home shopper, answers their questions, and provides them with relevant, on-point property and market information."

With 300-plus beta users, more than 10,000 conversations are already happening via text daily with 50% of home shoppers engaging in the first 30 days and 30% of them are getting qualified by RAIYA.

"The power of Ylopo's AI cannot be overstated. We are seeing a tremendous increase in engagement from home shoppers," said Dawn Cordiner, Managing Broker, Soldera Properties in Lake Oswego, Oregon. "I'm amazed at how authentic the conversations are," she added.

RAIYA is scheduled for release July 1. To learn more about RAIYA and the conversational AI it uses in the home shopping experience or to schedule a demo, visit www.ylopo.com/raiya.

About Ylopo

Ylopo founders revolutionized real estate with the introduction of TigerLead in 2007. Ylopo leverages the latest and most effective technological advancements in real estate to help our clients generate more business and better promote their team, brand, and listings across the entire digital landscape. For more information, visit https://www.ylopo.com/.

