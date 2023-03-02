YMAB LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. ("Y-mAbs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: YMAB) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Y-mAbs investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. common stock on the open market or pursuant to registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the period October 6, 2020 through October 28, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/y-mabs-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?prid=36929&wire=4

YMAB investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Y-mAbs misrepresented the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") willingness to approve omburtamab, the Company's lead product candidate, for marketing based on the existing clinical trials; (ii) the Company misrepresented that progress was being made that would align with the FDA's requirements to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness, sufficient for approval of omburtamab, through adequate and well-controlled studies; (iii) the FDA had repeatedly advised Y-mAbs that it was unlikely to grant approval for the marketing of omburtamab; and (iv) Y-mAbs had elected to submit the March 31, 2022 Biologics License Application prior to reaching agreement with the FDA on the content of the application.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Y-mAbs during the relevant time frame, you have until March 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP