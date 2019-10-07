YMCA Adds Four New Board Members

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four new members were recently elected to the YMCA of Greater Seattle's Board of Directors. Dr. Robin Martin of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations, Brian Screnar of New Profit, Madrienne White of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and Sherry Williams of Swedish Medical Center joined this mission-focused, highly regarded board of directors.

"Access and equity are at the heart of the Y's mission and we bring that lens to everything we do, including who is elected to our Board of Directors. Each new member allows us to expand our reach and engagement to enrich the Y experience, expertise and diversity – all to better represent and reflect the communities we serve," said Loria Yeadon, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Seattle.

The YMCA of Greater Seattle's association-wide board is comprised of business owners, nonprofit leaders, innovators, community leaders and others who work throughout the Y's King County and south Snohomish County region. Board members serve in a key role providing governance and oversight for the organization.

Four new board members

Dr. Robin Martin is the Deputy Director of Strategy, Planning and Management for the Postsecondary Success team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. She recently relocated to Seattle from Cincinnati and previously served on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati. Robin has an extensive background in educational leadership and Division I athletic executive administration. She just completed her first book titled, Navigating Courage: Leading Beyond Fear.

Brian Screnar is a partner at New Profit. He is focusing on developing a diverse regional social and system entrepreneur network. Brian previously oversaw a variety of CEO and investor lead projects during his tenure at Intellectual Ventures. Before moving to the private sector, Brian worked on multiple political campaigns and was Deputy Chief of Staff and White House Liaison at the U.S. Department of the Interior in the Obama Administration.

Madrienne White is a member of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe and works as their Public and Government Relations Manager. She has previously served on the Pioneer Human Services, Friends of Educational Opportunities Program (FEOP) and El Centro de la Raza boards.

Sherry E. Williams is the Regional Director Community Health Investments at Swedish Medical Center. She has a far-reaching background in community engagement with an emphasis on equity, diversity and inclusion work.

Each new member joined the Board's annual retreat on September 24, held at the Y's newly open Kent Branch. A full list of board members is available online at seattleymca.org/about/leadership.

About the YMCA of Greater Seattle

The YMCA of Greater Seattle is the Northwest's leading nonprofit organization strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1876, the Y reaches more than 265,000 people of all backgrounds, abilities, and financial circumstances annually through 14 branches, two overnight camps, and more than 200 program sites throughout King and south Snohomish counties. It nurtures more than 137,000 kids and teens to develop their gifts and give back to our community and engages thousands of volunteers who contribute hundreds of thousands of hours of service each year. Visit seattleymca.org.

Contact:

Sarah Sanborn

YMCA of Greater Seattle

206.587.6112

ssanborn@seattleymca.org

SOURCE YMCA of Greater Seattle

Related Links

http://www.seattleymca.org

