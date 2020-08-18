YMCA Of Greensboro And The NCCJ Of The Piedmont Triad Launch The 8:46 Series, Educating The Community About Systemic Racism

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the tragic events that launched a worldwide movement, the YMCA of Greensboro and the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad have launched The 8:46 Series. The project will educate and equip the community with a foundational understanding of the issue of systemic racism. Additional project collaborators include The Partnership Project, Inc., and the Racial Equity Institute.

"We've been overcome with grief and frustration as we've witnessed the tragic events that have unfolded in our society," says Rhonda Anderson, President/CEO at the YMCA of Greensboro. "The Y is dedicated to removing institutional and systemic barriers that result in oppression and racism, and we are grateful to have like-minded partners in our community."

The Racial Equity Institute's "Groundwater Approach" will be the foundation of the 3-hour webinar, designed to help internalize that we live in a racially structured society and that we need "groundwater" solutions to solve our "groundwater" challenges.

"Many people's eyes are being opened to issues that have impacted our friends and neighbors for a long time," says Ivan Canada, Executive Director of NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad. "What's remarkable is how many are moving beyond this to ask, 'How can I be part of the solution?' NCCJ is honored to partner with the YMCA of Greensboro to help answer that question by providing this first step for our community to begin the long, hard work of creating lasting and systemic change."

There will be six dates, with the first session on August 19 at 1pm. Cost is $40 per participant.

Current sponsors include Liberty Hardware, SJ Edwards Foundation, Weaver Foundation, Kontoor Brands, American National Bank & Trust, First Bank, Cone Health Foundation, Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, BB&T (now Truist), Women's Professional Forum Foundation and Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine.

For additional information about the program, visit www.ymcagreensboro.org/846.

About the YMCA of Greensboro

The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, visit www.ymcagreensboro.org.

About the NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad

The NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad is a human relations organization that works to build communities free of bias, bigotry and racism by promoting understanding and respect among all cultures, races and religions. For more information on NCCJ of the Piedmont Triad, please visit www.nccjtriad.org

