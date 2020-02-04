YMCA of Greensboro Names Rhonda Anderson President and Chief Executive Officer

Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of Greensboro has named Rhonda Anderson as the organization's President and Chief Executive Officer. Anderson comes to Greensboro from the YMCA of Charlotte, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President for the last 2 ½ years. In that role, Anderson was responsible for the operations of 19 branch locations and two resident camps.

"We are delighted to welcome Rhonda as our new President and CEO. Her financial acumen, strong track record of driving results, and commitment to diversity and inclusion made her a standout candidate for the role," said Phil Barnhill, Chief Volunteer Officer at the YMCA of Greensboro. "She brings a wealth of expertise in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, and we are confident that she will lead our organization with a new focus and energy that continues our growth and expands our impact on the community."

Prior to her role with the YMCA of Charlotte, Anderson spent five years as the CEO of The Community YMCA in Red Bank, N.J., where she led a revitalization of the organization's fiscal health and advocated for the implementation of a critical social initiative to provide licensed counselors to elementary and middle school students. Anderson possesses several years of additional experience in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, including stints with Johnson & Johnson and Simon & Schuster.

"I am deeply honored to have been selected to lead this dedicated team of changemakers at the YMCA of Greensboro and to drive continued support for the community," said Anderson. "I look forward to working closely with the board, volunteers, Y team members and community leaders to grow our impact and service to the community."

Anderson earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Penn State University.

About the YMCA of Greensboro

The YMCA of Greensboro was founded in 1889 with a mission to put Judeo-Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. Through its eight branches and YMCA Camp Weaver, the YMCA of Greensboro is strengthening the foundations of our community by offering a warm and friendly environment where people of all ages, races, faiths, beliefs, and physical and financial abilities participate in worthwhile programs and meaningful experiences that make a positive difference in their lives. For more information on the YMCA of Greensboro, please visit www.ymcagreensboro.org.

