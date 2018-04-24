YMCA of Metro Atlanta Awarded $10,000 From Gas South Annual Charity Cornhole Tournament

Gas South – with support of SweetWater Brewing Company – awarded the $10,000 donation to YMCA of Metro Atlanta, an organization that empowers healthy living, ensures school readiness, improves academic achievement and inspires civic leadership. Last year, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta served more than 250,000 children and adults.

"The stakes were high again this year as the charities competed in the wind and rain," said Chris Coan, Gas South vice president and general manager of business and government markets. "Every year the Charity Cornhole Tournament brings together local nonprofits that are committed to giving back. This is something our team looks forward to on an annual basis, and we are so thrilled to have the opportunity to help to make a positive impact with our local community."

Gas South also donated $5,000 to The Giving Kitchen for second place and $2,500 to both The Metro Atlanta Salvation Army and Something New for third and fourth place, respectively. A total of $20,000 in prize money was raised during Gas South's Charity Shindig held at SweetWater Brewery last month, as well as from donations generated from attendees during 420 Fest. SweetWater also contributed to the overall initiative by raising donation funds through raffles and an auction during this year's festival.

"The YMCA is so appreciative of Gas South's invitation to participate in their annual Charity Cornhole Tournament again this year, and for their generous gift of $10,000," said Russ Davis, chief marketing officer of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. "This financial support will allow us to further the great work of the Y in our communities. While the "Y Team's" victory was awesome, Gas South's support for our community through this event is even more impactful and we are truly grateful."

Gas South is the annual presenting sponsor of Planet 420 Stage at SweetWater 420 Fest. Through its cornhole sponsorship each year, Gas South has raised more than $93,000 for local nonprofits.

About Gas South:

Gas South is a leading provider of natural gas in competitive markets throughout the southeastern U.S. The company serves more than 300,000 residential, business and governmental customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Gas South offers simple and competitively priced rate plans, outstanding local customer service, and a promise to give back 5% of its profits to help children in need. Since 2016, Gas South has been recognized as one of the "Top Workplaces in Atlanta" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Gas South is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cobb EMC, one of the country's largest electric cooperatives. For more information, visit www.GasSouth.com.

About SweetWater 420 Festival:

SweetWater 420 Fest returns to Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park, April 20-22, 2018 with three stages hosting a varied lineup of jam, rock, indie rock, bluegrass, alternative, EDM, local artists and comedians. SweetWater Experience will serve unique craft beer samplings, Planet 420 will teach eco-friendly tips while celebrating Earth Day, Lyrics & Laughter will keep you laughing and dancing. For all details and to purchase tickets visit www.sweetwater420fest.com/. Follow on Twitter/Instagram at @420Fest or on Facebook at facebook.com/420fest.

About YMCA of Metro Atlanta:

The Y is a powerful association of men, women and children joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility. The Y champions communities were everyone belongs. Every day, we work side-by-side with our neighbors to make sure everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and connect. For more information, visit http://www.ymcaatlanta.org.

