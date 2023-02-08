YMCA of Metro Chicago Day Camps Empower Chicagoland Youth

Day Camp registration opens March 1 for Y members and March 15 for the public

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is encouraging youth to leave ordinary at the door, because extraordinary is in store! Day Camp at any of the Y's 15 sites provides youth with an opportunity to stretch their imaginations, flex their creativity muscles, learn new and extraordinary skills, conquer the toughest of challenges, and play until the last whistle blows.

"At the YMCA of Metro Chicago, we believe in the power of play," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "At Y Day Camp, we play for fun and for progress — and we can't wait to see how youth discover their favorite ways to play all summer long."

From Traditional Day Camps to Specialty Camps and Teen Leadership Camps to Sports & Aquatics Camps, the Y offers more than 40 different Day Camp programs designed to empower youth to make friends, have life-shaping experiences, develop new skills, and, of course, have fun.

"My three kids attended camp and they loved the activities and counselors," said a parent of a YMCA Day Camp participant. "Even after they got home at night, they would tell stories about camp that day. I've referred multiple friends, and can't say enough about how happy we've been!"

The YMCA of Metro Chicago's camps are accredited by the American Camping Association (ACA), an assurance to families that the Y's summer camps are committed to the highest standards established for the camping industry. Additionally, with more than 40 hours in training prior to the start of camp, Counselors are trained in CPR, first aid, child abuse prevention, emergency procedures, water safety,and other health and safety protocols.

For more information about the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago's Day Camp offerings or to register after March 1, visit www.ymcachicago.org/daycamp .

