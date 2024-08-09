YMCA of Metro Chicago Launches Water Works: A New Career Exploration Program for At-Risk Youth

Participants can learn to swim, earn lifeguard certifications, and explore a wide range of water-related careers

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today announced the launch of Water Works, an innovative career-exploration program designed to introduce at-risk young people to a wide range of water-related careers. The program aims to provide young people ages 16-24 with swimming skills needed to unlock meaningful jobs and career opportunities related to water, from lifeguard to oceanographer and beyond.

Water Works provides participants with expert instruction, lifeguard and other certifications, and all required equipment, including swimsuits. Through the hourly stipend of $16.20/hour, participants can earn nearly $3,000 by the end of the 12-week program. The initiative is funded through the State of Illinois' Youth Investment Program, which supports job training for at-risk transition-age youth, ages 16-24.

"While Chicago sits on one of the world's largest bodies of fresh water, many young people in our under-resourced communities cannot swim, let alone aspire to well-paying jobs as lifeguards, or dream of careers on the water," said Tina Hone, Chief Economic Inclusion & Equity Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Water Works is designed to change that narrative by unlocking a whole new world of opportunities for local at-risk young people. We're not just making waves, we're creating ripples of change across communities and giving youth a splashy start to rewarding careers locally and across the globe."

Program Highlights:

Comprehensive Training: Participants will receive swim instruction tailored to their specific skill level, including teaching students with zero experience in the water how to swim.



Certifications: Participants will have the opportunity to earn lifeguard and swim-instructor certifications, creating an immediate pathway to well-paying work, including at the YMCA.



Career Development & Exploration: Participants will receive career coaching, such as resume writing and soft-skill training, and will participate in field trips designed to bring water-related careers to life.



No Cost: All certifications, equipment (including swimsuits and training) are provided at no cost to participants.



Paid Stipend: Participants will earn a stipend of $16.20 /hour, which aligns with Chicago's minimum wage.

Water Works begins August 26 and will be held at three YMCAs across the city: Irving Park YMCA (Old Irving Park), McCormick YMCA (Humboldt Park), and South Side YMCA (Woodlawn). Career-seekers ages 16 to 24 who meet state requirements are encouraged to apply at ymcachicago.org/waterworks .

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 community hubs, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

Katy Broom

Director, Marketing & Communications

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

312-932-1171

[email protected]

SOURCE YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago