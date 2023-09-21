YMCA of Metro Chicago to Serve as Social-Enterprise Partner in Assemble Chicago

"Loop YMCA" will anchor the development's ground floors

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago today announced the organization's plans to open a Loop YMCA in partnership with Assemble Chicago, a proposed mixed-use development in the heart of downtown Chicago that will also provide apartments affordable to a range of incomes, a wellness clinic, and a restaurant opening onto a revitalized Pritzker Park.

Rendering of Assemble Chicago featuring Loop YMCA

The award-winning project is designed by renowned architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang. Development is led by The Community Builders (TCB), a mission-driven, nonprofit real estate organization that develops, owns, and manages affordable, mixed-income, and mixed-use developments.

In addition to serving as an anchor for Assemble Chicago, the new Loop YMCA will re-establish the YMCA of Metro Chicago's community presence in the city's downtown area. Because of the central location and public-transit proximity, the Loop Y will serve and be accessible to a wide range of individuals, families, and groups, including business commuters, students, youth, visitors to Chicago, nearby residents, and more.

"The Loop is everyone's neighborhood! And the Y is so excited to be back in the heart of it all alongside amazing partners like Studio Gang and The Community Builders, whose values and visions so closely align with ours," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "As an impact-driven initiative focused on holistic community wellbeing and sustainability, Assemble Chicago provides an incredible opportunity for the Y on our journey to strengthen all neighborhoods across the region."

Assemble Chicago was announced in 2021 as the winner of the City of Chicago's C40 Reinventing Cities, a competition that seeks to "transform underutilized sites or buildings into beacons of sustainability and resilience and act as a showcase for future zero-carbon urban developments." The project was selected, among other factors, due to its superior design, commitment to affordability, family-sized units, development team experience, and community feedback.

This is the second major partnership for the Y and TCB in Chicago. The organizations are also collaborating on Sankofa Wellness Village in West Garfield Park, which aims to close the neighborhood's 13-year life-expectancy gap by creating safe, community-informed and owned, culturally empowering spaces and services.

"The Community Builders is thrilled to have the YMCA join Assemble Chicago. A Loop Y perfectly aligns with the goals of Assemble Chicago to help build a stronger and more inclusive Downtown while revitalizing this section of State Street," said Will Woodley, Midwest director of development at The Community Builders. "A YMCA and TCB partnership combines our capacities to help build strong communities where all people can thrive."

TCB Midwest has been leading large-scale, mixed‐use, mixed‐income revitalization in Chicagoland for over 20 years. TCB Midwest has successfully developed over 2,119 residential units with another 114 units under construction. In addition to residential development, TCB Midwest has delivered impactful commercial and public amenities, including a school of the performing arts, a medical center, grocery store, small retail shops, restaurants, a neighborhood event and meeting center, workspace for artists, and (we humbly suggest) the best Chicago Park District field house in the city: the Arts and Rec Center at Ellis Park.

For more information on the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, visit ymcachicago.org.

For more information on The Community Builders, visit tcbinc.org.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

About The Community Builders

The Community Builders' mission is to build and sustain strong communities where all people can thrive. Our mission-driven businesses work with partners to develop, finance and operate residential communities, neighborhood amenities and opportunity programs for families, seniors and adults with disabilities. Since 1964, we have advanced housing equity through award-winning affordable and mixed-income communities and our pioneering Community Life model for resident success. Today, our ownership and management portfolio include over 14,000 apartment homes. Anchored by offices in Boston, Chicago, Columbus, New York and Washington D.C., we operate across 15 states.

