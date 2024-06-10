YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton Team Up to Empower Members' Health and Wellbeing Journeys

First-of-its-kind program debuts this week in Chicagoland market

CHICAGO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton (NADSAQ: PTON) today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that provides YMCA members with new, world-class fitness options, on-site and on-the-go: Peloton Bike+ and Row equipment will be featured in each of the Y's Community Hubs, every YMCA of Metro Chicago member (18+) will have access to Peloton App One, included in their YMCA membership, and will be invited to special community events throughout the year.

"Peloton and the YMCA of Metro Chicago are partnering not only to establish a unique, market-moving program, we're also, and most importantly, making our communities' health and wellbeing journeys more accessible, more empowering, and more engaging than ever," said Dorri McWhorter, President & Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Debuting a first-of-its-kind partnership in Chicagoland alongside Peloton is a huge milestone for the Y's mission to strengthen community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other."

After joining the YMCA of Metro Chicago as a member at any of its 14 Community Hubs throughout the region, individuals ages 18 and older will automatically receive Peloton App One access for no additional costs. Valued at $12.99 monthly, Peloton App One provides a variety of workouts, activity tracking outside of Peloton workouts, programs and challenges, and more.

"The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is raising the bar for community health, wellbeing and engagement," said Greg Hybl, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Peloton for Business. "We are immensely proud to expand our partnership with the YMCA of Metro Chicago, marking a significant step forward in our mission to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives. This collaboration is more than just an extension; it's a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all, regardless of where someone is on their fitness journey."

YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago members can take advantage of the partnership by participating in an ultra-efficient, energizing workout using one of 77 Peloton Bike+ or 27 Peloton Row pieces of equipment in Ys across the region. If a visit to the local Y isn't on the day's agenda, fitness tracking capabilities and dozens of workouts, from stretching to high-intensity interval training (HIIT), are available for use anywhere from the Peloton App.

"No matter where you are or what kind of regimen you're looking for, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Peloton have you covered — giving your gym time a boost and helping you get moving!" McWhorter added.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 community hubs, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

