YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Welcomes Alicia Gonzalez as Chief Sports Impact Officer

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago announces the appointment of Alicia Gonzalez as its Chief Sports Impact Officer. This appointment builds on the organization's rich history as a leader in sports and legacy of inspiring change through the Power of Play.

"At the YMCA of Metro Chicago, we're reigniting our leadership as the premier provider of sports and aquatics in the region, and Alicia will play a crucial role in driving these efforts forward," said Dorri McWhorter, President & Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "Alicia's vision will ensure that our sports and aquatics programs not only promote physical health and wellbeing, but also support youth development, strengthen community bonds, encourage teamwork, and foster a sense of belonging."

Born and raised in the heart of Chicago's Pilsen and Little Italy neighborhoods, Gonzalez has dedicated her life to fostering equal opportunities and nurturing inclusive communities. She brings a wealth of experience to the YMCA, having most recently served as Executive Director of Chicago Cubs Charities. In this role, she spearheaded philanthropic efforts and programmatic investments that significantly expanded youth programs and leveraged the transformative power of sports to promote health, academic success, and equity.

"Sport has the power to transform individual lives, connect communities, and build the next generation of leaders," Gonzalez said. "Sports is uniquely positioned to be a pathway to a more peaceful, healthy, and vibrant place to live and work. I am beyond excited to advance play and impact across sports and aquatics at the YMCA of Metro Chicago."

Before her tenure with the Cubs Charities, Gonzalez was the Founding Executive Director of Chicago Run, a nonprofit organization that delivers free sport-based youth development programs to more than 15,000 students across Chicago Public Schools.

"With Alicia at the helm of the Y's sports and aquatics portfolios and alongside our incredible teammates, we are confident that our impact will be stronger than ever across the communities we serve," McWhorter added.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 community hubs, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at ymcachicago.org.

