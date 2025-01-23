YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and SoCalGas Unite to Expand Recovery Support of Eaton Fire-Affected Communities

Media assets here

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles (LA Y), with the support of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), is expanding its commitment to providing ongoing critical resources to communities recovering from the recent wildfires in Southern California.

SoCalGas is providing a $400,000 donation to the LA Y towards its Eaton fire response to support the immediate and long-term needs of the community as residents begin to navigate the next stages of this crisis. SoCalGas' donation helps expand access to the LA Y's critical resources such as extended hours of operation; free community access for all LA Y's amenities (showers, Wi-Fi, food, water, and essential items); free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers, and children of families who were displaced, evacuated, or who otherwise experienced loss; and access to Teen Centers. For additional information about how to access services, visit www.ymcala.org.

"As soon as evacuation orders were lifted and residents began returning to the area, the LA Y ensured all of our Centers for Community Well Being were open to provide essential services to all impacted," said Victor Dominguez, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles. "Recovery will be a long journey for many in our community, and our centers are here to provide ongoing support every step of the way. We are committed to ensuring that impacted individuals and families have access to the services they need—not just today, but for the long road ahead."

In addition to its financial contribution, 100 SoCalGas employees are volunteering at the Pasadena-Sierra Madre Y to organize thousands of pounds of community donations. Anyone affected by the fire can come to 611 E. Sierra Madre Blvd. to get food, water, clothes, personal hygiene items, and other goods that can aid their recovery.

"The pain and loss being felt in this community makes our hearts grieve. In times like these, it is important that we help the pillars and foundations of the community come together, which is why we support the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles," said Maryam Brown, chief executive officer of SoCalGas. "They are here, they are on the ground, they are your neighbor, and so are we."

"I am moved by our community's strength in the face of the Eaton fire," said Victor M. Gordo, Pasadena mayor. "The partnership between the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and SoCalGas exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and support that defines our community. This generous donation and dedicated volunteers are a testament to our shared commitment to helping those affected rebuild their lives. Together, we can ensure that every resident has access to the resources and support they need during this time."

Supervisor Kathryn Barger emphasized the importance of community partnerships during emergencies. "As thousands of residents have endured destruction and displacement, I'm heartened by the compassion and care so many community organizations have shown them in their time of need. I'm thankful to the YMCA and SoCalGas for extending a helping hand and illustrating a collaborative spirit. We truly are stronger together, and the last two weeks have shown us the power of government, individuals, nonprofits, and private partners uniting for the common good," Supervisor Barger said.

The LA Y, with support from SoCalGas, will continue to provide essential resources and support services to help individuals and families in the recovery process to ensure people have the help they need to rebuild and move forward.

If you would like to support the LA Y wildfire relief effort, please visit ymcala.org/community-response to learn about how to make a financial contribution, donate the most needed supplies, or volunteer your time.

Most needed items include:

Hygiene kits and toiletries (new items only)

Diabetic-friendly food, instant coffee, powder creamer, baby formula, peanut butter/jelly, cereal

Reusable bags/grocery bags

Luggage

Sleeping equipment (blankets, sleeping bags, air mattresses)

Air purifiers

Heaters

Please note that clothing donations are not needed at this time.

For information about SoCalGas services, please visit socalgas.com/fires and socalgas.com/edr .

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States serving approximately 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in its industry and community, as demonstrated by being named one of Reuters' Top 100 Innovators Leading the Global Energy Transition and Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

About YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

The LA Y is the Center for Community Well-Being in Los Angeles, committed to building stronger communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all. We are focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle. The LA Y's health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. Our mission is to provide services and resources that contribute to the well-being of our community. Visit ymcaLA.org for more information. More on Facebook, or Instagram.

