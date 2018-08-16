YMCA of the Rockies Announces New Fall Family Yoga Weekend

ESTES PARK, Colo., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the Rockies will host the first-ever Family Yoga Weekend, September 14-16, 2018, at the Estes Park Center. Families interested in learning more about yoga or expanding their practice are invited to attend. All-levels of yoga are welcome.

"This brand new event at YMCA of the Rockies gives our guests the opportunity to unplug, slow down, and reconnect in the majestic and peaceful setting of the Rocky Mountains," said Kellen Toulouse, Brand Manager, YMCA of the Rockies. "In addition to daily indoor and outdoor yoga classes on our expansive 800+ acre property, the weekend features spectacular guided hikes, informative talks, various forms and levels of yoga, opportunities for reflection and rejuvenation, and a friendly, supportive community."

The Family Yoga Weekend features a variety of yoga classes for different levels including Sunrise Yoga, Kids Yoga, Yoga for Beginners, Vinyasa Yoga, Power Yoga Flow, Stress Relief Yoga, and Outdoor Yoga, as well as several wellness and nutrition practices to learn new healthy living skills.

"Fall is one of the best times to visit YMCA of the Rockies. With the elk in rut, the aspen leaves changing colors and the cool mountain air, fall offers something for everyone," Toulouse added. "YMCA of the Rockies provides programs for individuals and families to make sure they harvest happiness during this awe-inspiring time of year."

The all-inclusive weekend retreat includes two nights of lodging in a Central Lodge room, all meals from dinner on Friday night through breakfast on Sunday, and all Family Yoga Weekend yoga classes, events & programs. Costs start at $441.50 (plus tax) for the first adult in a room. Each additional adult in the room (age 13 and older) is $193.50 plus tax for the weekend. Each child (age 6-12) is $158.50 plus tax for the weekend. Children age five and younger are free when staying with a paying adult. Maximum room occupancy is five people per room.

Regular on-site activities will be available and most are included in the retreat fee, such as miniature golf, basketball, volleyball, tennis, indoor swimming, hiking, playgrounds, historic library, and family programs. Archery, horseback riding, mountain bike rentals, an indoor climbing wall, and the arts and craft center provide additional activities on-site for a small fee.

Hotel-style lodge rooms with two queen beds, full bath, telephone and Wi-Fi

Full meal plan

Daily outdoor & indoor yoga classes in a beautiful mountain setting

Spectacular nature hikes in the Rocky Mountains

Outdoor campfire with music

Meditation & self-reflection practices

Optional massage for additional price

Experienced yoga teachers include:

Laura Collins , founder of Homegrown Yoga & Massage. Laura trained in a variety of massage modalities including Swedish, prenatal, myofacial release, shiatsu, integrative, lymphatic drainage, normalization of soft tissue, and trigger point therapy. Past participant of the six-month Yoga and Community Service program at the Mount Madonna Institute in Watsonville, CA and Soto Zen tradition at Green Gulch Farm Zen Center in Sausalito, CA.

, founder of Homegrown Yoga & Massage. Laura trained in a variety of massage modalities including Swedish, prenatal, myofacial release, shiatsu, integrative, lymphatic drainage, normalization of soft tissue, and trigger point therapy. Past participant of the six-month Yoga and Community Service program at the Mount Madonna Institute in and Soto Zen tradition at Green Gulch Farm Zen Center in Kendra Ryan began practicing yoga in 1999 as a way to relax from her job in the Navy. She facilitated classes onboard ships for many years and then received her formal teacher training at Salt Spring Center of Yoga in 2009. Afterward, she continued to teach aboard research ships and on a cross-continent bicycle trip. In 2016, she bought Estes Park Yoga and now teaches studio and outdoor classes that focus on alignment principles and integrate the mental, physical, and breathing aspects of yoga. Her continued training focuses on yoga as one method of healing wounded warriors, Yoga for First Responders®, Calming Kids® and as a technique to use in pregnancy and labor.

began practicing yoga in 1999 as a way to relax from her job in the Navy. She facilitated classes onboard ships for many years and then received her formal teacher training at Salt Spring Center of Yoga in 2009. Afterward, she continued to teach aboard research ships and on a cross-continent bicycle trip. In 2016, she bought Estes Park Yoga and now teaches studio and outdoor classes that focus on alignment principles and integrate the mental, physical, and breathing aspects of yoga. Her continued training focuses on yoga as one method of healing wounded warriors, Yoga for First Responders®, Calming Kids® and as a technique to use in pregnancy and labor. Sasha B. Cohen , a former tennis professional on the WTA Tour, has been practicing and studying yoga/meditation for 16 years. Her enduring passion for holistic intelligence and commitment to a healthy physical/emotional/energetic body was the impetus for her journey. Sasha received her Vinyasa, Sculpt and Yin certifications through Core Power Yoga in Boulder, CO in 2009. In addition, she completed Seane Corn's Vinyasa teacher training in 2013 and continues to be a passionate ambassador for Off the Mat Into the World, a globally successful non-profit.

, a former tennis professional on the WTA Tour, has been practicing and studying yoga/meditation for 16 years. Her enduring passion for holistic intelligence and commitment to a healthy physical/emotional/energetic body was the impetus for her journey. Sasha received her Vinyasa, Sculpt and Yin certifications through Core Power Yoga in in 2009. In addition, she completed Vinyasa teacher training in 2013 and continues to be a passionate ambassador for Off the Mat Into the World, a globally successful non-profit. Julie Bunton is a certified NASM Personal Trainer and manages a local gym - teaching classes both there and at the YMCA of the Rockies. Her passion for fitness began as a Physical Education teacher for both a private school and the home school community. During that time, she became certified to instruct kids yoga. Julie's family is originally from Oklahoma but re-located to Estes Park when her husband was called to the position of Chaplain for the YMCA of the Rockies. Julie and her husband have 2 children.

Registration and a complete schedule of the weekend is available at https://ymcarockies.org/yogaweekend/. MEDIA: Photos are available for download here.

About the YMCA of the Rockies: YMCA of the Rockies puts Christian Principles into practice through programs, staff and facilities in an environment that builds healthy spirit, mind and body for all. To learn more about the YMCA of the Rockies and Snow Mountain Ranch, visit http://www.ymcarockies.org and http://www.snowmountainranch.org.

SOURCE YMCA of the Rockies

Related Links

http://ymcarockies.org

