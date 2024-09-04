YMCA of the USA Names Darryl K. Henderson, J.D. as SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer

Henderson tasked to strengthen organizational cultural at YMCA national resource office

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the nearly 2600 Ys across the country, has tapped Darryl K. Henderson, J.D. as its new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. In his new role, Henderson will be responsible for the design and implementation of HR policies, standards and practices for Y-USA.

Darryl K. Henderson, J.D., the new Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for YMCA of the USA.
Henderson has served in both the public and private sectors, including start-ups and non-profits. He brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experiences, covering the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and Italy. Most recently Henderson has offered consulting services, covering executive coaching and human capital management (including HR generalist services, employee engagement, DEI, employment and labor law compliance, and integrating people and business strategies). Prior to his consulting work, Henderson was Senior Vice President at TILT Holdings Inc. (Phoenix, AZ), served as President of Keith Consulting Group (Charlotte, NC) and he provided executive coaching at University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flager Business School (Chapel Hill, NC).

"Darryl will be a great HR leader for our team and a great partner to me as we continue building an exceptional organizational culture at Y-USA," said Suzanne McCormick, Y-USA President and CEO. "He brings a unique combination of HR, legal and people-development skills and experience to this role, and I'm excited to work with him. Darryl will inspire our team and strengthen our organization."

Henderson earned his JD from University of Georgia School of Law and a B.A. in economics from Emory University. He has been a member of the Society for Human Resource Management and is a member of the American Bar Association.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they're from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y's goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

