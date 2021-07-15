YMM INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a Lead Plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM) from June 23, 2021 through July 5, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased FTA securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit FTA Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Noah Wiesner toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

The complaint alleges that the statements made in the Company's June 23, 2021 registration statement (the "Registration Statement") were materially false and/or misleading because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operational and financial results, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FTA's apps Yunmanman and Huochebang would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"); (ii) the CAC would require FTA to suspend new user registration; (iii) FTA needed to conduct a "comprehensive self-examination of any cybersecurity risks"; (iv) FTA needed to "continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities"; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

On July 5, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled "Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" which announced, in pertinent part, that China's Cybersecurity Review Office ("CRO") "has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps. In order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period."

On this news, FTA American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell $1.27 per ADS, or over 6%, to close at $17.75 per ADS on July 6, 2021, the next trading day, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased FTA securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/fulltruckalliance-ymm-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-413/apply/ or contact Noah Wiesner toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected]

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Noah Wiesner

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

