YMR Launches New Internet Radio – YMR Radio

Weekly Radio Programs

Mondays – #Pop

Tuesdays – #Afrobeat

Wednesdays – #HipHop & (45 Minutes Music Review with Dj Drops)

Thursdays – #Pop and #HipHop

Fridays – #Afrobeat (All Day)

Weekends – #TheWeekendMix – (Afrobeat, Pop & Hip Hop)

The C.E.O of YMR Radio said he was delighted to launch Texas's first Afro American internet radio station reaching every part of the world with good music.

'This is such a logical way to help new acts expose their talent, promote new music and find new fans while entertaining the YMR community globally with vibes from today's superstars,' he said.

'I promise anyone tuned-in to YMR Radio will love the smooth music mix with great music quality which is not available anywhere else, Just download the free YMR Radio App from the Google or Apple store, push the play button and you are addicted' he added.

New submissions can be sent via the submit section of the website and web users can tune-in by clicking: https://ymrmusic.com/ymr-radio

The world is big but YMR Radio is bigger and you can carry us in your pocket no matter where you are located.

About YMR Radio

YMR Radio is the No.1 Afro-American Radio Station for #Afrobeat #Pop & #HipHop

Licensed by ASCAP.

Press Contact:

Tyvi Drops

7372028699

https://ymrmusic.com/ymr-radio

