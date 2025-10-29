YMX Logistics Named Winner in Top Company for Women to Work Award from Women in Trucking Association

YMX Actively Promotes Professional Growth Through Mentorship Programs and Champions Women's Advancement in Logistics

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YMX Logistics, a national leader in integrated yard logistics, including gate management, spotting and shuttling services, trailer rentals, and yard management technology solutions, announces that the company has been recognized by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) as one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in 2025. This annual award honors organizations that exemplify a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and career growth opportunities for women across the transportation industry.

The Women in Trucking Association's award recognizes companies that actively promote gender diversity, offer flexible work environments, and create career pathways for women in all roles—from drivers and dispatchers to executives and technology leaders. YMX Logistics stood out for its people-first culture, transparent leadership, and measurable progress in advancing women into leadership positions.

"Earning this recognition from the Women in Trucking Association is both an honor and a responsibility," says Erin Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer of YMX Logistics. "At YMX, we're building a culture where women are recognized at every level of the organization. We know progress doesn't happen by accident; it happens through mentorship, opportunity, and leadership that values every voice. I'm incredibly proud of how our teams continue to support one another and redefine what inclusion looks like in transportation."

"Our success depends on diverse perspectives and an inclusive culture that empowers people to lead, innovate, and grow. This recognition reflects the strength of that commitment," says Matt Yearling, Chief Executive Officer of YMX Logistics.

YMX has expanded mentorship and professional development programs to ensure women have access to guidance and advancement opportunities throughout the organization. The company also continues to invest in safety, sustainability, and innovation—areas where women leaders are helping shape the future of yard and transportation operations.

YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable and optimized integrated yard logistics operations, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable and high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors across North America. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.com.

The Women in Trucking Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging the employment of women in the trucking industry, promoting their accomplishments, and minimizing obstacles faced by women working in transportation. The Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list highlights organizations that cultivate a positive work culture and career growth for women.

