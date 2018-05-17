Yndetech Builds Fast-Growing Dental Implant Business in Italy with 3D Systems' Direct Metal Printing

"My partner, Francesco Grande, and I realized that the quality of the pieces we were seeing from the DMP 100 was absolutely outstanding. We shared these results with the dental technicians in the area and the feedback was very positive," said Emidio Cennerilli, president and CEO, Yndetech.

Based on this initial input, Yndetech acquired a second ProX® DMP 100 soon afterwards. The quality and throughput of the 3D printers enabled Yndetech to provide its customers - predominantly dental technicians - with 24-hour turnaround service. In the next two years the company added two more ProX DMP 100 systems to keep up with growing demand.

"Today we are printing a complete portfolio of dental devices with this laser melting technology using 3D Systems' cobalt-chrome material, including bridges, abutments, and implant bars," explained Emidio. "Cobalt-chrome has many advantages for dental applications such as biocompatibility, high wear resistance, easy to polish, chrome makes it more resistant to corrosion, and the very smooth surface finish makes it difficult for bacteria to attach to it."

Yndetech is supported on-site by 3D Systems' channel partner 3DZ Italy. 3DZ provides deep application expertise together with technical support for all of Yndetech's ProX DMP 100 systems, while ensuring that materials are delivered on time to maintain high customer satisfaction.

The 3D Systems Workflow Supports 24-Hour Turnaround

Yndetech has developed a 24-hour turnaround service based on the reliability of the ProX DMP 100. Dental technicians upload their dental CAD files to the Yndetech site or send them via email by 3:00pm. Using 3D Systems' Phenix dental software, the Yndetech operator nests the various devices for printing on the ProX DMP 100's plate. Within three hours, the files are ready to print overnight. The next morning, the parts undergo post-processing and are sent to customers by courier by 5:00pm. Fifty to sixty dental devices are produced this way each day.

"Since I first became acquainted with Yndetech and their 3D Systems laser melting solution, I could no longer work without them. Compared to the other types of manufacturing processes and other milling centers, Yndetech has allowed me to produce dental elements with very high quality and precision - making my job easier and more accurate at the same time," said Graziano Bruni, Laboratorio Odontotecnico Bruni & Pellanera. "The cobalt-chrome implants with the easily–removed, thin support structures are my favorite, and competitively priced for the truly excellent quality we receive."

ISO Certifications - Another Reason to Smile

As a result of the Yndetech's superior quality and processes, the company is certified for ISO 9001 and also ISO 13485 to manufacture medical and dental parts according to strict customer and regulatory requirements.

"This level of certification is important to Yndetech's customers to give them the peace of mind that they are receiving the level of quality and service they expect for dental implants," said Emidio. "The quality of the parts in terms of the surface finish is the reason we were able to build this business so quickly. Another important factor is the price/performance ratio of the materials, which is quite attractive. The reaction from the Italian market has been so strong, now we are looking to expand our business to other countries."

"We are pleased to see a young company like Yndetech succeed so rapidly in a competitive environment where absolute accuracy and predictability are expected," said Wayne Davey, General Manager, EMEA & India, 3D Systems. "Their success confirms the quality of our complete digital dentistry solutions, which include software, plastic and metal materials, 3D printers and on demand manufacturing – supported by the dedication and experience of our local channel partner 3DZ. We encourage all dental labs, clinics and service providers to compare the quality and precision of our regulatory-approved solutions for the complete range of dental applications."

Yndetech will be displaying examples of its 3D printed dental implants at Expodental 2018 Rimini, Stand 7, Pavilion A3, May 17 – 19 in Rimini, Italy.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems is the originator of 3D printing and an innovator of future 3D solutions. It has spent its 30-year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring groundbreaking products to market and drive new business models. This is achieved with the Company's best of breed digital manufacturing ecosystem. It's comprised of plastic and metal 3D printers, print materials, on demand manufacturing services and end-to-end manufacturing software solutions. Combinations of these products and services address a variety of advanced applications- ranging from Aerospace, Automotive, and Consumer Goods to Medical, Dental, and Jewelry. For example, 3D Systems' precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yndetech-builds-fast-growing-dental-implant-business-in-italy-with-3d-systems-direct-metal-printing-300650110.html

SOURCE 3D Systems

Related Links

http://www.3dsystems.com

