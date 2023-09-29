YNM 2023 Weighted Blanket Collection Debuts Breakthrough Tech to Improve Sleep Experience

News provided by

YNM HOME TEXTILE CO., LTD

29 Sep, 2023, 09:56 ET

With over 3 Million Weighted Blankets Sold, YNM Has Been Making Better Sleep Possible Since Its Founding in 2016

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YNM, the brand known for blending science and artisanal techniques to promote longer, more peaceful sleep, is proud to announce a collection-wide upgrade to its 2023 product line – refined compartments that is a significant improvement over previous weighted blanket technology. With a history of innovation dating back to its founding in 2016, YNM has continually strived to provide the ultimate comfort and relaxation to millions of customers worldwide. This latest development, which introduces a new smaller compartments with multiple user benefits, marks the start of weighted blankets 3.0, a new era of sleep technology that YNM is proud to lead.

The size of a weighted blanket's compartment impacts weight distribution, product durability, and, ultimately, sleep quality. Since the weighted blanket appeared in the market, the compartment featured an 8x8 inch. Over the years, YNM evolved to "weighted blankets 2.0," featuring an improved 5x5 inch compartment. Today, YNM presents weighted blankets 3.0, the next generation of weighted blankets made possible through a significant leap in YNM's production technology, which refines the 5x5 inch compartment into a precise 2x2 inch pattern.

"This matters to the end user because weight is more evenly distributed than before, a change that not only takes sleep comfort to the next level but also extends the product lifespan by an impressive 2 years. The new product line is named Exclusive Line. By the end of 2023,  It will start mass production to instead old version. The update will be completed by 2024," said the brand's representative.

The company revealed it had received a US Patent for weighted blanket with small compartments. The new upgraded production technique prevents weight shifting and eliminates the risk of bead leakage, ensuring even weight distribution throughout the blanket. 2024 designs also feature 16 loops for effortless attachment of weighted blanket duvet covers, enhancing both comfort and aesthetics. The blankets come in a diverse range of materials, including cotton, bamboo, polyester, and dual-sided options with various sizes, from single-user to two-person-use and even children's sizes. Standard practice is for weighted blankets to be 10% of the weight of the user. With YNM blanket weights ranging from 7lbs to 30lbs, users of varying ages, sizes, and weights can be accommodated. 

Engineered for Better Sleep

According to the company, YNM blankets aren't just about comfort, they are crafted to assist people in achieving better sleep and enhancing their well-being. Plus weighted blankets have been shown to help with:

  • Boosting melatonin production for a deeper sleep
  • Enhancing serotonin levels for a greater sense of well-being
  • Regulating cortisol for less stress throughout the day

The YNM Exclusive collection of weighted blankets comes in a range of earth-tone colors, like light grey, army green, and sateen lavender, and is available in exclusive cotton weighted blankets, and all-natural bamboo viscose, Each blanket is engineered according to the company's strict quality standards, ensuring the weighted glass micro-beads won't clump or shift and that the material remains breathable and ventilated, paving the way for a better sleep experience. 

While YNM's weighted blankets are widely used for everyday bedding, the company has also learned through customer feedback that users rely on them for an "extra special warm embrace" during life's ups and downs. Whether it's offering solace during illness, helping to provide comfort after a breakup, or soothing anxiety and stress, YNM has heard from many of its millions of customers that their blankets have proven invaluable in tough times.

"At YNM, we champion the importance of restful sleep and its profound impact on one's health and quality of life. Our mission is to provide better sleep for all, empowering people to sleep more peacefully with our comforting and relaxing range of expertly engineered weighted blankets and other high-quality beddings."

To upgrade your sleep experience with YNM's advanced weighted blanket technology, visit ynmhome.com or connect with us on Instagram at @ynm.home or Facebook at @ynmhome.

About YNM Home
YNM Home is dedicated to pioneering blankets, bedding, and accessories that promote restful sleep and overall well-being. With over 3 million satisfied customers globally and 60,000 five-star reviews, YNM's high-quality weighted blankets are at the forefront of the better sleep revolution, helping you "Sleep your best self forward."

SOURCE YNM HOME TEXTILE CO., LTD

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.