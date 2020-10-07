YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 8th

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC. (TSXV:YNV,OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on October 8th at 12:00 pm ET (6:00 pm CET, 9:00 am Pacific). The Company presentation "Making things Alive" will be given by Michael Robinson, COO.

DATE: Thursday, October 8th

TIME: 12:00PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3bLR2RF

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company presentation will also cover recent news and highlights:

Appointment of Michael Robinson as Ynvisible's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Robinson joined the Company's management team with responsibility for global operations and innovation development.





Industrial, high volume, printed electronics production capacity and is a dominant global leader in the growing printed electrochromic market.





Examples of recent news on clients customer, existing partnerships and collaboration with: Mimbly, Agiler, IDENTIV, NXN-IP, EVONIK, RISE

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of proprietary materials and technologies, plus design, prototyping and contract manufacturing services to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

