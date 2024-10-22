Yo Mama's Foods Expands Its Reach, Saucin' It Nationwide at Albertsons and Costco Online

The Flavor-Packed Brand Brings Pantry-Perfect Sauces to Over 800 New Stores

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yo Mama's Foods is redefining the sauce category with clean, high-quality ingredients made from pantry staples you'd find in Mom's kitchen. Known for its flavorful pasta sauces, salad dressings, and condiments, Yo Mama's Foods has expanded its reach with select pasta sauces now available in Albertsons stores nationwide. Additionally, two variety packs of its sauces are now online at Costco.com. With this expanded distribution, Yo Mama's Foods continues bringing the comfort and authenticity of home-cooked meals to more than 25,000 retail stores nationwide.

Every product is carefully crafted to be free from artificial ingredients, added sugars, and preservatives—because Yo Mama's wouldn't have it any other way. At Albertsons, Yo Mama's Foods now offers four of its popular 25 oz pasta sauces – Original Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Tomato Basil, and 16 oz Classic Alfredo. The SRP of the pasta sauces ranges from $8.99 to $11.99, depending on the region. On Costco.com, the brand offers two variety packs:

Yo Mama's Variety Pasta Sauce Set ($21.99) : A 3-pack of 25 oz jars featuring Original Marinara, Tomato Basil, and Roasted Garlic.

: A 3-pack of 25 oz jars featuring Yo Mama's Dairy-Free Variety Dressing Set ($19.99): A 3-pack of 13 oz jars including Caesar, Ranch, and Balsamic.

"This expanded distribution is a natural progression of the momentum we've been building at Yo Mama's," said David Habib, Founder & CEO of Yo Mama's Foods. "We're committed to delivering clean, delicious sauces crafted from pantry staples, and our continued growth ensures more consumers nationwide have access to our products."

Yo Mama's Foods sauces are now available in over 800 Albertsons locations nationwide. To find the nearest store, please visit yomamasfoods.com.

About Yo Mama's Foods

Yo Mama's Foods is on a mission to bring the world back to the table through healthy and delicious foods. Yo Mama's Foods proudly crafts all pasta sauces, salad dressings, and condiments using only ingredients that Mom has in her kitchen. Since our launch on Mother's Day 2017, Yo Mama's Foods distribution has grown to more than 25,000 retail stores nationwide. You can find more information at https://yomamasfoods.com/ and follow them on Instagram @yomamasfoods.

SOURCE Yo Mama's Foods