YO MOBILE INTRODUCES CHICHARITO AS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

"When I was playing soccer in the U.S, for the L.A. Galaxy and my family was in Mexico, I used to think: 'Why can't I buy a plan in the U.S. that has lines in both Mexico and the U.S., to keep my family closer together? said Chicha, reminiscing. "So, I reached out to my friends at YO Mobile and we ended up developing a new type of plan that can be paid for in the U.S. but that contains lines in Mexico and the U.S.! Our plans start at just $7 a month."

Building on a two-year collaboration with AT&T in Mexico, YO Mobile has expanded its innovative offering to the United States, with plans that allow customers to group both US and Mexican local lines under a single, US-based account, delivering experiences like Chicharito's own No Somos Robots vlogs, and seamless connectivity at superfast 5G speeds in the US, Mexico and Canada.

"YO Mobile shrinks the distance between families and communities," says Adam Kidron, CEO and Founder of Yonder Media Mobile. "By enabling affordable communication that's effortlessly managed under one account paid by the primary breadwinner, YO Mobile enables Mexican-Americans to stay deeply connected with their loved ones in Mexico."



YO Mobile plans start at just $7 per line, with options for up to 10 lines in either the US or Mexico under one US-paid account. Each line features unlimited talk, text, and fast 5G data, plus free access to the YO Mobile superapp and its exclusive content, including movies, music, games, AI-powered chatbot, and geo-located recommendations. Subscribers also earn YOYO$, the YO Mobile rewards currency, which they can then use to discount the cost of their services.

Better than roaming, YO Mobile combines the United States, Mexico, and Canada into a single, contiguous, domestic market. With its unique approach, YO Mobile fosters stronger ties within bicultural families and communities by simplifying and enhancing their communication experience.

Key features of YO Mobile:

Plans: Manage US and Mexico lines in one account.

Seamless AT&T coverage: Say hello to the "United States of North America" (USA + Mexico + Canada).

Affordable Pricing: Plans starting at $7 USD per month per line.

Unlimited Talk, Text and Superfast 5G Data: Stay connected with loved ones.

Exclusive Content: Enjoy movies, music, games, and more.

YOYO$ Rewards: Earn rewards for using the YO Mobile app and service.

About Yonder Media Mobile:

Yonder Media Mobile is a pioneering telecommunications company committed to enabling borderless connectivity and providing the next generation of mobile experiences, YO Mobile, its flagship product, is a superapp designed to bridge the gap between the US and Mexico through affordable and accessible mobile solutions.

Check it out at yomobile.com.

